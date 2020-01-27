Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

When you’ve won a tournament seven times, as Tiger Woods has the Farmers Insurance Open, it’s no surprise that you’re going to be the all-time money winner in the event. Entering the week at Torrey Pines, Woods had made $6.995 million in prize money in 18 Farmers starts. Trailing Woods in the No. 2 spot was Brandt Snedeker with $3.982 million. That left Snedeker more than $3 million behind Tiger, which seems like a pretty amazing gap—Woods had earned 1.75 times as much Snedeker. Except that it’s not the biggest advantage Tiger holds in any single PGA Tour event. It’s not even the second biggest advantage.

Remember that Tiger is the all-time money leader in 11 PGA Tour events (counting the first-year Zozo Championship), including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic (formerly WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In these two tournaments, Tiger is not only the leading money winner, but has won three times as much as the No. 2 earner in Memphis and 2.8 times as much as the No. 2 earner at Bay Hill.

Snedeker managed to close the gap slightly on Woods on Sunday. Snedeker finished T-3, earning $442,500 compared to Woods' T-9 finish and $181.875. But it will be years until Snedeker—or anyone—passes Woods for No. 1.

The big money, of course, went to winner Marc Leishman, who earned the $1.35 million first-place check from the tournament's total prize money payout of $7.5 million. Here’s the breakdown of the prize money payout for each golfer who made the cut this week at Torrey Pines.

Win: Marc Leishman, 273/-15, $1,350,000

2: Jon Rahm, 274/-14, $817,500

T-3: Rory McIlroy, 276/-12, $442,500

T-3: Brandt Snedeker, 276/-12, $442,500

5: Tom Hoge, 277/-11, $307,500

T-6: Tony Finau, 278/-10, $253,125

T-6: Patrick Reed, 278/-10, $253,125

T-6: Bubba Watson, 278/-10, $253,125

T-9: Harry Higgs, 279/-9, $181,875

T-9: Charley Hoffman, 279/-9, $181,875

T-9: Max Homa, 279/-9, $181,875

T-9: Beau Hossler, 279/-9, $181,875

T-9: Patrick Rodgers, 279/-9, $181,875

T-9: Tiger Woods, 279/-9, $181,875

15: Maverick McNealy, 280/-8, $136,875

T-16: Keegan Bradley, 281/-7, $114,375

T-16: Cameron Champ, 281/-7, $114,375

T-16: Jason Day, 281/-7, $114,375

T-16: J.B. Holmes, 281/-7, $114,375

T-16: Sung Kang, 281/-7, $114,375







































T-21: Zac Blair, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Will Gordon, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Russell Knox, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Jason Kokrak, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Collin Morikawa, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Matthew Wolff, 282/-6, $69,041.67

T-21: Sebastian Cappelen, 282/-6, $69,041.66

T-21: Tyler McCumber, 282/-6, $69,041.66

T-21: Ryan Palmer, 282/-6, $69,041.66

T-30: Mark Anderson, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-30: Matthew NeSmith, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-30: J.J. Spaun, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-30: Kevin Tway, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-30: Jhonattan Vegas, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-30: Jimmy Walker, 283/-5, $45,937.50

T-36: Cameron Davis, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Jason Dufner, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Sungjae Im, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Cameron Percy, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Robby Shelton, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Zack Sucher, 284/-4, $32,666.67

T-36: Talor Gooch, 284/-4, $32,666.66

T-36: Luke List, 284/-4, $32,666.66

T-36: Jamie Lovemark, 284/-4, $32,666.66















































T-45: Joseph Bramlett, 285/-3, $22,950

T-45: John Huh, 285/-3, $22,950

T-45: Hideki Matsuyama, 285/-3, $22,950

T-45: Kevin Streelman, 285/-3, $22,950

T-49: Ryan Brehm, 286/-2, $18,700

T-49: Sam Burns, 286/-2, $18,700

T-49: Lucas Glover, 286/-2, $18,700

T-49: Joaquin Niemann, 286/-2, $18,700

T-49: Scott Stallings, 286/-2, $18,700

T-49: Cameron Tringale, 286/-2, $18,700

T-55: Stewart Cink, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Joel Dahmen, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Martin Laird, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Grayson Murray, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Pat Perez, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Jordan Spieth, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Ben Taylor, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Brandon Wu, 287/-1, $17,025

T-55: Xinjun Zhang, 287/-1, $17,025

T-64: Aaron Baddeley, 288/E, $16,050

T-64: Denny McCarthy, 288/E, $16,050

T-64: Doc Redman, 288/E, $16,050

T-64: Cameron Smith, 288/E, $16,050

T-68: Byeong Hun An, 289/+1, $15,600

T-68: Billy Horschel, 289/+1, $15,600

70: Rhein Gibson, 290/+2, $15,375

T-71: Harris English, 291/+3, $15,150

T-71: Chase Seiffert, 291/+3, $15,150

T-73: Chris Baker, 292/+4, $14,625

T-73: Dylan Frittelli, 292/+4, $14,625

T-73: Bill Haas, 292/+4, $14,625

T-73: Matt Jones, 292/+4, $14,625

T-73: Richy Werenski, 292/+4, $14,625

78: Trey Mullinax, 296/+8, $14,175

79: Dominic Bozzelli, 297+ 9, $14,025





































































