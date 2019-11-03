Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

No doubt Rory McIlroy, the 54-hole leader at the WGC-HSBC Champions, was more focused with adding to his PGA Tour victory mark on Sunday than his career prize money total. But with his playoff triumph at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, the 30-year-old Northern Irishman hit a career milestone on the later front as well.

McIlroy started the week in 11th place on the PGA Tour in career earnings list with $49,285,260, a little more than $35,000 behind No. 10 Ernie Els. Given the generous $10.25 million prize money payout in China—where the winner would take home $1.745 million and last place got $45,000—McIlroy was guaranteed to pass Els and move into the top 10 so long as he finished his round. However, if McIlroy won, or even remained in the top five, he had the chance to move even higher up the all-time earnings leader board.

In ninth place on the career money list was Sergio Garcia at $49,950,005. Garcia was playing this week, and started the final round in T-38 but a closing 75 dropped him to T-58. This allowed McIlroy to easily jump his European Ryder Cup teammate.

In eighth place was Matt Kuchar at $50,002,667. Kuchar was not in the field, so McIlroy could push past him as well, provided Rory won or had a solo second-place finish. With Rory's closing 68, and then his playoff birdie, to beat Xander Schauffele, it was mission accomplished.

Here’s the WGC-HSBC Champions prize money payout for every place in the entire field in Shanghai.

Win: Rory McIlroy, 269/-19, $1,745,000.00

2: Xander Schauffele, 269/-19, $1,095,000.00

3: Louis Oosthuizen, 271/-17, $602,000.00

T-4: Abraham Ancer, 273/-15, $370,000.00

T-4: Victor Perez, 273/-15, $370,000.00

T-4: Matthias Schwab, 273/-15, $370,000.00

7: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 274/-14, $256,000.00

T-8: Patrick Reed, 276/-12, $200,333.34

T-8: Jason Kokrak, 276/-12, $200,333.33

T-8: Paul Waring, 276/-12, $200,333.33

T-11: Sungjae Im, 277/-11, $155,000.00

T-11: Hideki Matsuyama, 277/-11, $155,000.00

T-11: Adam Scott, 277/-11, $155,000.00

T-14: Byeong Hun An, 278/-10, $127,000.00

T-14: Tyrrell Hatton, 278/-10, $127,000.00

T-14: Jazz Janewattananond, 278/-10, $127,000.00

T-17: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 279/-9, $111,000.00

T-17: Robert MacIntyre, 279/-9, $111,000.00

T-17: Carl Yuan, 279/-9, $111,000.00

T-20: Corey Conners, 280/-8, $99,000.00

T-20: Henrik Stenson, 280/-8, $99,000.00









































T-22: Masahiro Kawamura, 281/-7, $92,500.00

T-22: Francesco Molinari, 281/-7, $92,500.00

T-24: Keegan Bradley, 282/-6, $85,000.00

T-24: Billy Horschel, 282/-6, $85,000.00

T-24: Haotong Li, 282/-6, $85,000.00

T-24: J.T. Poston, 282/-6, $85,000.00

T-28: Scott Hend, 283/-5, $76,666.67

T-28: Kurt Kitayama, 283/-5, $76,666.67

T-28: Phil Mickelson, 283/-5, $76,666.67

T-28: Bubba Watson, 283/-5, $76,666.67

T-28: Kevin Kisner, 283/-5, $76,666.66

T-28: Justin Rose, 283/-5, $76,666.66

T-34: Jorge Campillo, 284/-4, $72,500.00

T-34: Joost Luiten, 284/-4, $72,500.00

T-36: Charles Howell III, 285/-3, $70,500.00

T-36: Andrew Putnam, 285/-3, $70,500.00

T-38: Yosuke Asaji, 286/-2, $67,000.00

T-38: Paul Casey, 286/-2, $67,000.00

T-38: Michael Lorenzo-Vera, 286/-2, $67,000.00

T-38: Erik van Rooyen, 286/-2, $67,000.00

T-38: Xinjun Zhang, 286/-2, $67,000.00

T-43: Bryce Easton, 287/-1, $63,000.00

T-43: Shane Lowry, 287/-1, $63,000.00

T-43: Jordan Spieth, 287/-1, $63,000.00

T-46: Adam Hadwin, 288/E, $60,000.00

T-46: Chan Kim, 288/E, $60,000.00

T-46: Romain Langasque, 288/E, $60,000.00

T-49: Lucas Glover, 289/+1, $56,500.00

T-49: Mikumu Horikawa, 289/+1, $56,500.00

T-49: Andrea Pavan, 289/+1, $56,500.00

T-49: Bernd Wiesberger, 289/+1, $56,500.00





























































T-53: Tony Finau, 290/+2, $52,875.00

T-53: Tommy Fleetwood, 290/+2, $52,875.00

T-53: Sergio Garcia, 290/+2, $52,875.00

T-53: Justin Harding, 290/+2, $52,875.00

T-57: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 291/+3, $51,000.00

T-57: Jake McLeod, 291/+3, $51,000.00

T-57: Neil Schietekat, 291/+3, $51,000.00

T-60: Jbe' Kruger, 292/+4, $49,150.00

T-60: Chez Reavie, 292/+4, $49,150.00

T-60: Cameron Smith, 292/+4, $49,150.00

T-60: Kevin Tway, 292/+4, $49,150.00

T-60: Matt Wallace, 292/+4, $49,150.00

T-65: Benjamin Hebert, 294/+6, $48,125.00

T-65: Tae Hee Lee, 294/+6, $48,125.00

T-67: Zecheng Dou, 295/+7, $47,500.00

T-67: Ryo Ishikawa, 295/+7, $47,500.00

T-67: Matthew Millar, 295/+7, $47,500.00

T-70: Zhengkai Bai, 296/+8, $46,875.00

T-70: Richard Sterne, 296/+8, $46,875.00

72: Zander Lombard, 298/+10, $46,500.00

T-73: Ashun Wu, 299/+11, $46,000.00

T-73: WC Liang, 299/+11, $46,000.00

T-73: Danny Willett, 299/+11, $46,000.00

76: Yi Keun Chang, 304/+16, $45,500.00

77: Daniel Nisbet, 309/+21, $45,250.00

















































Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

