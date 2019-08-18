Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 BMW Championship

As the last chance to earn your way into the field at East Lake and the opportunity to win the FedEx Cup, the focus at the BMW Championship remains more about points than money. The winner at Medinah Country Club on Sunday will grab 2,000 points, and almost certainly jump into the top three on the FedEx Cup standings, if not nudge Brooks Koepka out of the No. 1 spot.

Said another way, however, the BMW winner will be trying to parlay his $1.665 million first-place prize into a possible $15 million windfall for claiming the big payout next week at the Tour Championship. (Indeed, you can’t get completely away from the language of money). The total prize money payout available at the BMW Championship is $9.25 million with everybody in the field taking home something given there’s no cut in the event being held outside Chicago.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down for the week. We’ll update this list at the end of the tournament to link names with the money they’ve won.

Win: Justin Thomas $1,665,000.00

2 Patrick Cantlay 999,000.00

3 Hideki Matsuyama 629,000.00

4 Tony Finau 444,000.00

T5 Jon Rahm 351,500.00

T5 Brandt Snedeker 351,500.00

T7 Corey Conners 298,312.50

T7 Lucas Glover 298,312.50

T9 Kevin Kisner 259,000.00

T9 Adam Scott 259,000.00

T11 Tommy Fleetwood 196,100.00

T11 Rickie Fowler 196,100.00

T11 Sungjae Im 196,100.00

T11 Louis Oosthuizen 196,100.00

T11 Kevin Tway 196,100.00

T16 J.T. Poston 148,000.00

T16 Rory Sabbatini 148,000.00

T16 Vaughn Taylor 148,000.00

T19 Jason Kokrak 112,110.00

T19 Marc Leishman 112,110.00

T19 Rory McIlroy 112,110.00

T19 Patrick Reed 112,110.00

T19 Xander Schauffele 112,110.00

T24 Paul Casey 78,856.25

T24 Joel Dahmen 78,856.25

T24 Brooks Koepka 78,856.25

T24 Webb Simpson 78,856.25





















































T28 Byeong Hun An 65,675.00

T28 Abraham Ancer 65,675.00

T28 Si Woo Kim 65,675.00

T31 Wyndham Clark 53,650.00

T31 Emiliano Grillo 53,650.00

T31 Joaquin Niemann 53,650.00

T31 C.T. Pan 53,650.00

T31 Ian Poulter 53,650.00

T31 Gary Woodland 53,650.00

T37 Billy Horschel 40,700.00

T37 Charles Howell III 40,700.00

T37 Ryan Moore 40,700.00

T37 Scott Piercy 40,700.00

T37 Jordan Spieth 40,700.00

T37 Tiger Woods 40,700.00

T43 Keegan Bradley 30,525.00

T43 Adam Hadwin 30,525.00

T43 Troy Merritt 30,525.00

T43 Ryan Palmer 30,525.00

T43 Andrew Putnam 30,525.00







































T48 Bryson DeChambeau 23,865.00

T48 Shane Lowry 23,865.00

T48 Phil Mickelson 23,865.00

T48 Collin Morikawa 23,865.00

T52 Jason Day 21,571.00

T52 Dylan Frittelli 21,571.00

T52 Matt Kuchar 21,571.00

T52 Keith Mitchell 21,571.00

T52 Justin Rose 21,571.00

T57 Jim Furyk 20,627.50

T57 Dustin Johnson 20,627.50

T57 Graeme McDowell 20,627.50

T57 Chez Reavie 20,627.50

T61 Max Homa 20,072.50

T61 Francesco Molinari 20,072.50

T63 Rafa Cabrera Bello 19,702.50

T63 Sung Kang 19,702.50

T65 Cameron Champ 19,240.00

T65 J.B. Holmes 19,240.00

T65 Adam Long 19,240.00

68 Harold Varner III 18,870.00

69 Nate Lashley 18,685.00











































