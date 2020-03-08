Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational

A week ago, Sungjae Im took the Honda Classic title with the highest winning score in relation to par of any champ thus far in the 2019-’20 PGA Tour season at six under par. As it turns out, it was a record Im held for only one week. Tyrrell Hatton's final-round 74 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational wasn't necessarily pretty, but it was enough to win his first career tour title. And the Englishman finished the week at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando at four-under 284, "besting" Im's mark by two strokes.

Hatton's overall winning score of 284 also eclipsed the season-long mark for the highest winning 72-hole aggregate. Prior to this week, the highest winning score on the season was 278 (14 under) shot by Justin Thomas during his win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. Hatton, the 54-hole leader at Bay Hill, had to shoot a 67 or lower on Sunday to keep from breaking Thomas' mark in Hawaii. But with a second-straight day of brutally windy conditions, no golfer shot lower than a 69 on Sunday at Bay Hill.

Hatton's reward for his hard-fought victory was a $1.674 million payday from an overall purse of $9.3 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money payout for the entire field at Bay Hill. We’ll update the post to show the specific amount of money every golfer earned this week shortly after the final round.

Win: Tyrrell Hatton, 284/-4, $1,674,000

2: Marc Leishman, 285/-3, $1,013,700

3: Sungjae Im, 286/-2, $641,700

4: Bryson DeChambeau, 287/-1, $455,700

T-5: Joel Dahmen, 288/E, $330,731.25

T-5: Danny Lee, 288/E, $330,731.25

T-5: Rory McIlroy, 288/E, $330,731.25

T-5: Keith Mitchell, 288/E, $330,731.25

T-9: Harris English, 289/+1, $244,125

T-9: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 289/+1, $244,125

T-9: Sung Kang, 289/+1, $244,125

T-9: Collin Morikawa, 289/+1, $244,125

T-13: Talor Gooch, 290/+2, $188,325

T-13: Charley Hoffman, 290/+2, $188,325

T-15: Tom Hoge, 291/+3, $160,425

T-15: Patrick Reed, 291/+3, $160,425

T-15: Scottie Scheffler, 291/+3, $160,425

T-18: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 292/+4, $118,885

T-18: Rickie Fowler, 292/+4, $118,885

T-18: Dylan Frittelli, 292/+4, $118,885

T-18: Jason Kokrak, 292/+4, $118,885

T-18: Brendon Todd, 292/+4, $118,885

T-18: Danny Willett, 292/+4, $118,885













































T-24: Max Homa, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Beau Hossler, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Adam Long, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Troy Merritt, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Patrick Rodgers, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Xander Schauffele, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Jimmy Walker, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-24: Matt Wallace, 293/+5, $72,423.75

T-32: Bud Cauley, 294/+6, $54,288.75

T-32: Zach Johnson, 294/+6, $54,288.75

T-32: Graeme McDowell, 294/+6, $54,288.75

T-32: Ian Poulter, 294/+6, $54,288.75

T-36: Zac Blair, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-36: Sam Burns, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-36: Lanto Griffin, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-36: Billy Horschel, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-36: Kevin Na, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-36: Harold Varner III, 295/+7, $43,322.50

T-42: Keegan Bradley, 296/+8, $33,015

T-42: Harry Higgs, 296/+8, $33,015

T-42: Viktor Hovland, 296/+8, $33,015

T-42: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 296/+8, $33,015

T-42: Steve Stricker, 296/+8, $33,015













































T-47: Stewart Cink, 297/+9, $25,054.20

T-47: Scott Harrington, 297/+9, $25,054.20

T-47: Matt Jones, 297/+9, $25,054.20

T-47: Brooks Koepka, 297/+9, $25,054.20

T-47: Rory Sabbatini, 297/+9, $25,054.20

T-52: Kevin Chappell, 298/+10, $22,273.50

T-52: Ryan Moore, 298/+10, $22,273.50

T-52: Matthew Wolff, 298/+10, $22,273.50

T-52: Xinjun Zhang, 298/+10, $22,273.50

T-56: Byeong Hun An, 299/+11, $21,204

T-56: Abraham Ancer, 299/+11, $21,204

T-56: Scott Brown, 299/+11, $21,204

T-56: Hideki Matsuyama, 299/+11, $21,204

T-56: Robby Shelton, 299/+11, $21,204

T-56: Nick Taylor, 299/+11, $21,204

T-62: Brian Gay, 300/+12, $20,274

T-62: Rod Perry, 300/+12, $20,274

T-62: Doc Redman, 300/+12, $20,274

T-62: Sam Saunders, 300/+12, $20,274

66: Davis Love III, 301/+13, $19,809

67: Vaughn Taylor, 302/+14, $19,623

68: Wyndham Clark, 308/+20, $19,437

69: Rob Oppenheim, 313/+25, $19,251













































