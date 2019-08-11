Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Northern Trust

The focus at the Northern Trust is about earning FedEx Cup points in order to improve your position in the standings. The goal is to be in the top 70 after Sunday and qualify for the BMW Championship, or better yet get yourself in position to be in the top 30 after the BMW and advance to the Tour Championship. And we’d be completely on board with all that if it weren’t for the fact that they were playing for a total purse of $9.25 million, with $1.665 million going to Patrick Reed for his win at Liberty National Golf Club. That kind of cabbage means we can’t help by allow the wandering eye toward the prize money payout for this first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Here’s how much every player who made the cut this week will make in prize money.

Win, Patrick Reed, 268/-16, $1,665,000.00

2, Abraham Ancer, 269/-15, $999,000.00

T3, Jon Rahm, 270/-14, $536,500.00

T3, Harold Varner III, 270/-14, $536,500.00

5, Adam Scott, 271/-13, $370,000.00

T6, Rory McIlroy, 272/-12, $299,468.75

T6, Louis Oosthuizen, 272/-12, $299,468.75

T6, Brandt Snedeker, 272/-12, $299,468.75

T6, Jordan Spieth, 272/-12, $299,468.75

T10, Ian Poulter, 273/-11, $240,500.00

T10, Justin Rose, 273/-11, $240,500.00

T12, Patrick Cantlay, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T12, Kevin Kisner, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T12, Jason Kokrak, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T12, Troy Merritt, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T12, Andrew Putnam, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T12, Justin Thomas, 274/-10, $175,750.00

T18, Wyndham Clark, 275/-9, $129,500.00

T18, Ryan Moore, 275/-9, $129,500.00

T18, Webb Simpson, 275/-9, $129,500.00







































T21, Cameron Champ, 276/-8, $103,600.00

T21, Corey Conners, 276/-8, $103,600.00

T21, Billy Horschel, 276/-8, $103,600.00

T24, Bryson DeChambeau, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T24, Dustin Johnson, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T24, C.T. Pan, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T24, Adam Schenk, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T24, Kevin Tway, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T24, Danny Willett, 277/-7, $74,925.00

T30, Branden Grace, 278/-6, $53,765.63

T30, Andrew Landry, 278/-6, $53,765.63

T30, Joaquin Niemann, 278/-6, $53,765.63

T30, Vaughn Taylor, 278/-6, $53,765.63

T30, Tony Finau, 278/-6, $53,765.62

T30, Matt Jones, 278/-6, $53,765.62

T30, Brooks Koepka, 278/-6, $53,765.62

T30, Hideki Matsuyama, 278/-6, $53,765.62

T38, Byeong Hun An, 279/-5, $39,775.00

T38, Max Homa, 279/-5, $39,775.00

T38, Sungjae Im, 279/-5, $39,775.00

T38, Chez Reavie, 279/-5, $39,775.00

T38, Jhonattan Vegas, 279/-5, $39,775.00











































T43, Ryan Armour, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Tommy Fleetwood, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Dylan Frittelli, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Lucas Glover, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Chesson Hadley, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Adam Hadwin, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Sebastián Muñoz, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Rory Sabbatini, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T43, Aaron Wise, 280/-4, $27,565.00

T52, Brian Harman, 281/-3, $21,354.29

T52, J.B. Holmes, 281/-3, $21,354.29

T52, Collin Morikawa, 281/-3, $21,354.29

T52, Gary Woodland, 281/-3, $21,354.29

T52, Jim Furyk, 281/-3, $21,354.28

T52, Shane Lowry, 281/-3, $21,354.28

T52, Brian Stuard, 281/-3, $21,354.28

T59, Tyrrell Hatton, 282/-2, $20,165.00

T59, Russell Henley, 282/-2, $20,165.00

T59, J.T. Poston, 282/-2, $20,165.00

T59, Cameron Smith, 282/-2, $20,165.00

T59, Nick Watney, 282/-2, $20,165.00









































T64, Keegan Bradley, 283/-1, $19,425.00

T64, Keith Mitchell, 283/-1, $19,425.00

T64, Roger Sloan, 283/-1, $19,425.00

T67, Joel Dahmen, 284/E, $18,777.50

T67, Mackenzie Hughes, 284/E, $18,777.50

T67, Carlos Ortiz, 284/E, $18,777.50

T67, Scott Piercy, 284/E, $18,777.50

T71, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 285/1, $17,945.00

T71, Talor Gooch, 285/1, $17,945.00

T71, Phil Mickelson, 285/1, $17,945.00

T71, Kyle Stanley, 285/1, $17,945.00

T71, Matthew Wolff, 285/1, $17,945.00

76, Scott Brown, 287/3, $17,390.00

T77, Charley Hoffman, 288/4, $16,927.50

T77, Luke List, 288/4, $16,927.50

T77, Kevin Na, 288/4, $16,927.50

T77, Ryan Palmer, 288/4, $16,927.50

81, Danny Lee, 289/5, $16,465.00

82, Francesco Molinari, 290/6, $16,280.00

83, Martin Laird, 291/7, $16,095.00

84, Si Woo Kim, 293/9, $15,910.00









































Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

