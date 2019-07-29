Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Barracuda Championship

Six starts, six cuts made, three top-five finishes and one life-changing victory. That's the impressive PGA Tour stat line for Collin Morikawa since turning pro after the NCAA Championship in May. The Cal-Berkeley All-American, who just finished his senior season, earned that win on Sunday when he birdied his final three holes at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev., to grab the final six points needed under the Modified Stableford scoring system to take the title at the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship.

With the tournament played the same week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, the $3.5 million prize money payout and the $630,000 first-place check at Montreux might not be much compared to regular tour stops, but it's still the biggest paycheck Morikawa has cashed since turning pro. Not to mention that the win comes with a two-year exemption on tour and automatic membership for the rookie who was playing on special conditional membership after a runner-up finish to another recent college player, Matthew Wolff, at the 3M Open earlier in the month. Suffice it to say, the perks might be a little bigger than the money earned this week.

Meanwhile, here's the prize money payout for the remainder of the field who made the cut in Reno.

Win: Collin Morikawa, 47, $630,000

2: Troy Merritt, 44, $378,000

T-3: John Chin, 40, $203,000

T-3: Robert Streb, 40, $203,000

5: Bronson Burgoon, 39, $140,000

6: Tom Hoge, 38, $126,000

T-7: Charlie Danielson, 37, $105,437.50

T-7: Martin Laird, 37, $105,437.50

T-7: Ryan Palmer, 37, $105,437.50

T-7: Roger Sloan, 37, $105,437.50

11: Sebastián Muñoz, 36, $87,500

12: Sepp Straka, 35, $80,500

T-13: George McNeill, 34, $70,000

T-13: Josh Teater, 34, $70,000

T-15: Jonathan Byrd, 33, $59,500

T-15: Russell Henley, 33, $59,500

T-15: Chris Stroud, 33, $59,500

T-18: Alex Cejka, 32, $42,600

T-18: Roberto Díaz, 32, $42,600

T-18: Emiliano Grillo, 32, $42,600

T-18: Kyle Jones, 32, $42,600

T-18: Cameron Tringale, 32, $42,600

T-18: Peter Uihlein, 32, $42,600

T-18: Chase Wright, 32, $42,600















































T-25: Dominic Bozzelli, 31, $26,716.67

T-25: Billy Hurley III, 31, $26,716.67

T-25: Andrea Pavan, 31, $26,716.66

T-25: Seamus Power, 31, $26,716.66

T-25: Brendon Todd, 31, $26,716.67

T-25: Johnson Wagner, 31, $26,716.67

T-31: Will Gordon, 30, $21,218.75

T-31: Martin Kaymer, 30, $21,218.75

T-31: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 30, $21,218.75

T-31: Tom Lovelady, 30, $21,218.75

T-35: Brandon Harkins, 29, $18,025

T-35: Beau Hossler, 29, $18,025

T-35: Denny McCarthy, 29, $18,025

38: Matt Every, 28, $16,450

T-39: John Rollins, 27, $15,400

T-39: Brendan Steele, 27, $15,400

T-41: Nicholas Lindheim, 26, $13,300

T-41: D.J. Trahan, 26, $13,300

T-41: Tyrone Van Aswegen, 26, $13,300

T-41: Richy Werenski, 26, $13,300







































45: Sam Ryder, 25, $11,550

T-46: Wes Roach, 24, $10,500

T-46: J.J. Spaun, 24, $10,500

T-48: Jonas Blixt, 23, $9,170

T-48: David Lingmerth, 23, $9,170

T-48: Seth Reeves, 23, $9,170

T-51: Sangmoon Bae, 22, $8,423.33

T-51: Jim Herman, 22, $8,423.33

T-51: Andres Romero, 22, $8,423.34

T-54: Ryan Blaum, 21, $8,015

T-54: David Hearn, 21, $8,015

T-54: Zack Sucher, 21, $8,015

T-54: Y.E. Yang, 21, $8,015

58: Daniel Berger, 20, $7,840

T-59: Patrick Rodgers, 19, $7,735

T-59: Sam Saunders, 19, $7,735

T-61: Tommy Gainey, 18, $7,560

T-61: Bill Haas, 18, $7,560

T-61: Pat Perez, 18, $7,560

64: Tyler Duncan, 17, $7,420

65: Adam Svensson, 14, $7,350

66: Alistair Docherty, 13, $7,280

T-67: Robert Allenby, 12, $7,175

T-67: Harris English, 12, $7,175

69: John Daly, 10, $7,070

70: Cody Gribble, 8, $7,000

T-71: Trent Phillips, 5, Amateur T-71: Omar Uresti, 5, $6,930

73: Chip McDaniel, 2, $6,860























































Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

