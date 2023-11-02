Here's How Prince William Reacted Upon Hearing His House Is Haunted

Ghosts don’t spook Prince William — even if they’re squatting in his 19th-century mansion.

According to paranormal historian Richard Felix, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Norfolk countryside house, Anmer Hall, is also home to Henry Walpole, the specter of a Jesuit priest executed in 1595 for his religion.

“When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall—it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate—there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home,” Felix said during a guest appearance on the October 11 edition of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast, according to People. “Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall.”

Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate in honor of their 2011 wedding. Though the couple and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are based at Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage, they often spend holidays and breaks at the 10-bedroom Georgian mansion.

Felix continued, “Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was—I presume it was from Prince William—he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’”

Whether or not Walpole is actually haunting Anmer Hall seems to have little bearing on the family’s affection for the estate, which dates back to 1802. Family portraits are often captured on the grounds of Anmer Hall, and Kate has previously spoken about the quality time she spends there with her kids.

During a 2020 appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the princess said she is happiest when “I’m with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

