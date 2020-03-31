Here's How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (BME:A3M)

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A.'s (BME:A3M) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's P/E ratio is 4.77. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 21.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación:

P/E of 4.77 = €2.500 ÷ €0.525 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a lower P/E than the average (13.7) in the media industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Notably, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación grew EPS by a whopping 34% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 20% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 2.9% a year, over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's P/E?

Net debt is 36% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación's P/E Ratio

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a P/E of 4.8. That's below the average in the ES market, which is 14.1. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

