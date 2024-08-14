Here's What Olympic Sports Will Be Added And Excluded In Los Angeles' 2028 Games

With the 2028 Olympic Games heading to Los Angeles, fans can look forward to seeing some new and returning sports.

The International Olympic Committee announced their approval of five additions to the 2028 LA Olympics in October 2023.

The La La Land OIympics are set to include the returning sports of lacrosse, cricket and baseball. Softball will also be making a return — except it will be joining one other sport, canoe slalom, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Flag football and squash are also set to be added to the Games for the first time in 2028.

“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique,” IOC President Thomas Bach said during the announcement last year. “Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”

Boxing may or may not return, depending on the status of the sport’s international leadership.

Fans will also need to say goodbye to other sports, including the highly anticipated new sport of “breaking.”

Despite originating in the U.S., breaking, commonly known as break dancing, will not be making its way to the City of Angels after its Parisian debut this summer.

Breaking competitors were reportedly aware of this ahead of time: “It was disappointing it was decided that it wouldn’t be in L.A., particularly before we even had a chance to show it,” Raygun, a competitor whose real name is Rachael Gunn, said, according to Unilad.

Raygun, who earned zero points in the breaking competition, went viral after clips of her dance moves surfaced.

“Breaking is clearly athletic, it clearly requires a whole level of dedication across a number of different aspects. It’s really bringing a new level of excitement,” Raygun added.

