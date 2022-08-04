Here's an Official Look at G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Panda"

G-Dragon is gearing up for another drop of his ongoing PEACEMINUSONE x Nike partnership. This time around, the K-pop star is releasing a "Panda" iteration of the Kwondo 1, with a series of early images unveiled back in June.

The South Korean rapper, who recently released a cover of Elvis Presley's iconic track "Can't Help Falling in Love," has updated the taekwondo-inspired shoe, which is inspired by taekwondo, his legal name and the Swoosh’s “Just Do It” slogan. Arriving in white, the sneaker is contrasted with black overlays on the Swoosh, mudguard, lacing system and heel, as well as the soles. The signature PMO peace logo is found on the tongue, accompanying the daisy branding on the heel tab.

Nike has yet to announce an official release date, but we're expecting the PMO x Nike Kwondo 1 "Panda" to drop in the coming months for $180 USD a pair.