Here's Your Official 'The Bachelor' Rose Ceremony Tracker For Matt James

Jennifer Nied
·8 min read
From Women's Health

Just when The Bachelor Matt James was getting the hang of group dates, rose ceremonies, and clearing out house bullies, it's time for the fantasy suite dates on season 25 at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Matt's the first Black bachelor in franchise history, and there were a lot more ladies trying to woo the tall drink of water. After eight weeks, he's finally whittled his wife wannabes to three lucky ladies from nearly 40 hopefuls.

He had a dra-Matt-ic week of family meet-and-greets around the resort, and ultimately he didn't determine who went home. One of his front-runners leaving really rattled Matt, but he still has Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, and Bri Springs falling head over heels for him.

There have been so many comings and goings on The Bachelor, so don't feel bad if you missed some of the names and need to review.

Here are all the women who've gone home on The Bachelor so far.

Week 8:

Serena Pitt

Hometown dates were going so well for Matt with extra quality time and sweet family moments. But, a few chats made Serena realize her feelings weren't quite there and she wasn't ready to accept a proposal. (Which, fair.) So, she had a tough conversation with Matt and opted to go home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serena Pitt (@serena_pitt)

Week 7:

Chelsea Vaughn

Chelsea and Matt always seemed to have a blast whenever they spend time together. However, their connection wasn't made to last. He sent her home without a rose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chelsea Vaughn (@chelseavaughn_)

Serena Chew

Serena blew the ladies a bunch of air kisses as she left her final rose ceremony. Matt sent her home without a rose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serena Chew (@serenerz_)

Heather Martin

Heather quarantined solo longer than she was able to hang with Matt. Timing was simply not on her side and Matt didn't invite her to join the house, after all.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather Martin (@heatherm22)

Jessenia Cruz

After weeks of patiently waiting, Jessenia finally scored a one-on-one date with Matt. They zoomed around the race track and learned how to drift with a pro. However, it appeared their relationship was drifting farther apart. Matt didn't give her a rose during their dinner date and sent her home.

Abigail Heringer

Abigail and Matt got off to an excellent start on night one, and she received the first impression rose. But, he developed stronger relationships with the other women and sent her home before hometowns.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abigail Heringer (@abigail_heringer)

Kit Keenan

This week Kit realized that her goals and plan for the rest of her twenties didn't quite line up with Matt's go-with-the-flow ideas, she made the tough decision to go home voluntarily.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIT CLEMENTINE KEENAN (@kitkeenan)

Pieper James

Pieper came in already with the same last name as The Bachelor. They had a blast and seemed to connect, but it wasn't serious enough for Matt to bring her to home towns.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pieper James (@pieper_james)

Week 6:

MJ Snyder

After a heated exchange between MJ and Jessenia, Matt had to decide who to believe and who's connection was stronger. MJ's fluffed hair wasn't enough to keep her around and Matt send the hair stylist/hype woman home prior to the rose ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MJ SNYDER (@m.j.snyder)

Magi Tareke

It's hard to remember the last time Matt and Magi had quality time together. Between the drama and endless group dates, their connection didn't continue to grow. She was sent home during the rose ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mearg Tareke (@magitareke)

Ryan Claytor

Skipping the cocktail party and missing out on valuable time with Matt made Ryan super upset. The pro dancer had a reason to worry, too, as he didn't give her a rose and sent her home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Claytor (@ryanmarcelle)

Brittany Galvin

Brittany's time on The Bachelor may have been short, but she got more than her fair share of drama. Matt stood up for her last week, but it didn't turn into happily ever after for the two of them. He sent her home to Chicago in the rose ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brittany Galvin (@lilgalvin)

Katie Thurston

She and Matt finally got some one-on-one time away from the drama of the house with a fun-filled spa day date. It appeared to be going well, but Matt wasn't feeling the romantic sparks and sent Katie back home. Maybe she and Tyler could give it a go?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Thurston (@ventwithkatiee)

Week 5:

Anna Redman

Once Matt learned about the rumors plaguing newbie Brittany Galvin, it was all over for Anna. They had a sit down, and he promptly sent her straight home in her sparkly silver dress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Redman (@anna_redman)

Victoria Larson

The "queen" has left the building. Unlike Anna, Victoria showed no remorse when faced with the consequences of her negativity. Matt didn't give her a rose during the rose ceremony, and she refused to give him a farewell hug. Victoria also vowed to never date another Matt again, so there's that.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victoria Larson (@victorialarson_)

Catalina Morales

Catalina arrived with the second group of contestants and didn't get to hang around Nemacolin long before Matt sent her home. Tbd if she was able to reclaim her crown as former Miss Universe Puerto Rico from Victoria before jetting off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Catalina Morales, Esq. (@catalinnamorales)

Mari Pepin

Did fans even get to see a real convo between Mari and Matt in between all the theatrics? The former Miss Maryland 2019 didn't receive a rose and was sent home to Baltimore.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

Lauren Maddox

As the sole Lauren on the season, now there won't be anyone by the name remaining. Matt didn't give her a stem during the rose ceremony, and she headed back to Miami.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lauren Ashley Maddox (@la_maddox)

Week 4:

Khaylah Epps

She and Matt bonded over their shared home state of North Carolina, but the connection wasn't made to last. He sent her home with no rose and no real explanation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khaylah Epps (@spperk)

Kim Li

The Cali-based ICU nurse barely had a chance to unpack her bags before heading back home. (Justice for her dress indeed!) She was among the new arrivals, but Matt decided not to give her a rose and extend her stay.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Professional Dumpling (@kimawaywithme)

Kaili Anderson

Does Matt have something against names that start with K? The evidence is mounting from last night's rose ceremony. Kaili from Chicago also didn't make the cut in week four and went back to the Windy City to get back to her hostess gig.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaili Anderson (@certifiedkaili)

Week 3:

Sarah Trott

After a high-flying start on Matt's first one-on-one date, Sarah's time on The Bachelor took a dizzying dive. Literally, she fainted during the rose ceremony and became increasingly overwhelmed by the process and other not-so-friendly contestants. Sarah made the difficult, teary decision to head home voluntarily.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by s a r a h t r o t t (@thesarahtrott)

Alana Milne

Viewers and Matt barely got to know Alana before she was sent home. Her memorably limo entrance wasn't enough to keep her around past week three.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alana (@alanaamilne)

Illeana Pennetto

It would seem that Illeana and Matt would have quite a lot in common with their passions for health and food, but that wasn't the case. He sent her home without a rose in week three.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🦋 illy 🦋 (@illeanapennetto)

Kristin Hopkins

Chris Harrison called the attorney "as sharp as a thorn on a rose." Unfortunately, Kristin didn't receive a rose from Matt and went back to the East Coast.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kristin Hopkins (@kristin_bria)

Marylynn Sienna

After Victoria built up roommate drama with Marylyn and shared her POV with Matt, he opted to send Marylyn home to Huntington Beach. Why none of the other contestants came to her defense remains the big question.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marylynn Sienna (@marylynnsienna)

Sydney Johnson

The marketing specialist prides herself on being blunt, but that didn't win Matt over. He sent her back home to Nashville in week three. Still, she says "I’ll always look back on it with fond memories. A bright spot in 2020."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sydney Johnson (@sydney_alexa)

Week 2:

Matt wasn't able to hand out all the roses during the allotted time of the second episode, so all the ladies made it through one more week.

Week 1:

Alicia

Alicia is a professional ballerina from New York City, but she's heading right back where she came. After her graceful entrance, Alicia and Matt didn't even have a chance to chat.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Amber

Amber delayed grabbing Matt and seemed to lose her chance at spending any time with him. Tbd if that was a factor when he sent the nursing student from Costa Mesa back to California.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Corrinne

Was Corrinne the recipient of Victoria's "market yourself to Matt" advice? It's possible, but either way, it didn't pan out. The 22-year-old didn't receive a rose and headed back to Connecticut.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Carolyn

Carolyn went back to LA almost as soon as she arrived. The 30-year-old journalist from California unfortunately didn't click with Matt.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Casandra

Another California gal is heading back to her beach town. The 25-year-old social worker didn't receive a rose or an invite to extend her Nemacolin stay, even with her cute football uniform entrance.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Emani

You'd think Matt, who works in commercial real estate, would have had plenty in common with the 25-year-old realtor from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to keep her around longer. Emani didn't get a rose and went back home.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Kimberly

Flying is part of her job, so the 28-year-old airline recruiter flew right on back to Seattle when she didn't get a rose from Matt. Perhaps he's not a fan of fish?

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Saneh

Saneh came in as the G.O.A.T. with her furry footed entrance, which seemed to amuse Matt. However, the 25-year-old IT consultant headed right back to her hometown of Denver after night one.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

