Polls closed in four byelections, including in race of Conservatives versus Bernier

OTTAWA — Polls have closed in four byelections and results have begun to trickle in, starting in a southern Manitoba riding that pits Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives against Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada.

The sweeping rural riding of Portage-Lisgar came up for grabs after longtime Conservative MP and former interim party leader, Candice Bergen, announced last fall that she was leaving federal politics.

Former Parliament Hill staffer Branden Leslie is looking to replace her and is expected to do so easily in the solidly blue riding — but the question for many in the federal party is by how much?

Bernier threw his hat into the race and is hoping to turn the roughly 22 per cent of support his fledging People's Party saw during the 2021 federal election— its best result yet — into his ticket to regaining a seat in the House of Commons, which he lost in 2019.

The Conservatives hope to stamp out Bernier's support, which spooked many of its Western MPs and other party supporters who saw their support bleed to a more right-wing party.

Bernier has said he wants to give his party a more prominent voice and prove that Conservatives are not strong enough on "cultural battles" that supporters care about.

While the People's Party's success during the last federal election was tied to its opposition to COVID-19 health restrictions — which many in the riding stood against — Bernier has bet his success in this byelection on appealing to social conservatives by vowing to reopen the abortion debate, and courting those opposed to transgender-inclusive policies.

The Liberals, meanwhile, are expected to hold onto seats in Winnipeg and Montreal, said Philippe J. Fournier, the polling analyst behind the 338Canada polling aggregator website.

The Tories are are poised to hang on in rural Ontario and Manitoba seats, he said — but their margins of victory in both ridings could be insightful for those looking to read the political tea leaves.

The closest thing to a nail-biter will likely occur in Oxford, a mostly rural riding in southern Ontario that has been a Conservative stronghold for nearly 20 years.

Party infighting has led to "the nastiest campaign that we've ever seen in our riding," said Dave MacKenzie, who announced he was stepping down from the seat in December.

"It's divided our party and our community," he said in an interview.

But his surprise endorsement of this contest's Liberal candidate, whom he calls "an honest guy," has turned heads — and Fournier said it could eat into the Conservatives' support.

MacKenzie said he believes the Conservative party parachuted its candidate Arpan Khanna into the riding without due process.

Khanna, who helped Poilievre campaign in Ontario during last year's leadership campaign and ran as a candidate for former leader Andrew Scheer in a Brampton riding in 2019, has nonetheless found support.

“It seems to me like he doesn’t sleep," said 61-year-old Woodstock resident Richard Hautela.

"I would send him a question by email, and he would respond to me in 10 minutes. Or if I left a voice message, he would call me back right away.”

Hautela said many criticize Khanna because he did not grow up in the area, but he sees him as genuine in his beliefs.

"He’s been here a year, and I think the important thing is does he stand for the values that Oxford county stands up for. And he does."

Winnipeg South Centre is widely expected to remain a Liberal seat after the death of longtime MP Jim Carr last December.

His son Ben Carr is likely to take his father's seat, Fournier said.

And a prominent Liberal insider, Anna Gainey, is expected to keep Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount red after the retirement of former cabinet minister Marc Garneau.

Gainey is a former party president and served as the policy adviser to two national defence and veterans' affairs ministers.

That experience could put her in a prominent position, suggested Lori Turnbull, an associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University.

"She's had such a high profile in the party, has been party president and is a good friend of the Trudeaus. Will there be a cabinet position for her?" she said.

"I'd be surprised if she wasn't given a leadership role."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.

Mickey Djuric and Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press