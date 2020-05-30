Here's What You Can Do Right Now to Demand Justice for George Floyd

On May 25, George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died during his arrest by a white police officer. Former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even after the 49-year-old truck driver was unconscious. On Friday, May 29, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers involved have been fired, but not arrested or charged.

The videos from the scene are heartbreaking and angering, leading to Black Lives Matter protests around the nation. From Minneapolis to Atlanta, New York to Los Angeles, protestors are coming out in droves to show their solidarity for Floyd and express their rage that another person of color has been killed at the hands of those sworn to protect all citizens. If you're not quite ready to join them in person amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are still ways you can help demand justice and change right from home.

Lend Your Voice to Petitions

Sign the Petition, Justice for George Floyd on change.org

The official petition for Justice for George Floyd—the largest petition in Change.org history according to the site's rep—already has more than 7.5 million signatures, but could always use one more. The petition is aimed at getting the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to "beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately."

Donate to Causes You Care About

Read and Donate to Campaign Zero

Campaign Zero is an advocacy group for "policy solutions to end police violence in America." On the website, visitors can read up on the police laws in each state, as well as find and contact their own representatives at the state and national levels to demand change. The website is a non-profit and is also accepting donations so it can continue to keep people informed.

Donate to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on gofundme.com

George's brother, Philonise Floyd, created the official GoFundMe campaign to cover Floyd's funeral burial expenses, along with mental and grief counseling, lodging, and travel for the family. A portion of the fund will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for "the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund." To date, the fund has amassed more than $3.3 million from more than 136,000 individual donors.

Donate to The NAACP Legal Defense Fund

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is "America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice." The group works to seek "structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans." It's currently asking for donations to continue the expensive process of litigation to "defend our civil and human rights."

Donate to Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter, founded in 2013, is an organization whose mission is "to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes." Donations go toward continuing its mission as well as its arts and culture programming.

Donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is an organization that assists those arrested in paying jail bonds. As its donations page states, "Every dollar of financial donations to Minnesota Freedom Fund helps us help free people."

Reach Out to Your Political Representatives

Demand change from local, state, and national leaders by reaching out and making your voice heard. The U.S. Government provides a public database of all the contact information you may need to connect with your political representatives here. Websites like Common Cause also help users find their representatives, along with contact information and even the bills specific politicians have introduced, committees they serve on, and political contributions they’ve received.

Become a Better Ally by Reading, Listening, and Learning

Becoming a better ally to people of color begins with educating yourself. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is simply read. There are a few excellent places to start including Sojourners, which has an in-depth guide for white people to learn how to listen and support others. You can also read Glamour's guide to becoming a better ally.

Support Protestors Where You Can

If you do not feel safe or well enough to protest, there are still ways to support those who do. Check out websites like Showing Up for Racial Justice, which comes with a map of all affiliated groups around the nation. Click the one closest to you and reach out to see if you can donate money or goods to support the cause. And, if you do choose to protest in-person make sure to wear a mask to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19 and listen to all instructions from group leaders and officials.

