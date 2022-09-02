Here's What We Like About Northrim BanCorp's (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upcoming Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Northrim BanCorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.64 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northrim BanCorp has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of $40.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northrim BanCorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Northrim BanCorp paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Northrim BanCorp's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Northrim BanCorp has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Northrim BanCorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Northrim BanCorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northrim BanCorp more closely.

