Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, who wished the president a speedy recovery but couldn't resist a few jabs about his handling of the pandemic.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel opened his monologue discussing the positive tests of the president and first lady Melania Trump, while others came back on their day off to address it, reflecting the gigantic nature of the news.

Stephen Colbert, who did not have a new episode of CBS' "The Late Show" scheduled Friday, put one together after the president's diagnosis was revealed. "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who appears Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central, made a short video addressing the topic.

Here's a sampling of their commentary:

Stephen Colbert: 'This is a serious moment'

Colbert explained that he decided to put together the unusual episode because of the consequential news of the Trumps' diagnosis. He arranged for two appropriate guests, CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and longtime political reporter John Dickerson.

Colbert, a frequent Trump critic, tried to separate the health of the couple and the need to protect the presidency from Trump's own behavior.

"Say what you will about the president – and I do – this is a serious moment for our nation. And we all wish the president and the first lady of the United States a speedy and a full recovery," Colbert said.

TONIGHT: A very new and very unusual Friday episode after a very unusual day. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/aFAARopbMC — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 3, 2020

After detailing Trump's helicopter trip to Walter Reed Medical Center after developing a fever and other symptoms, Colbert discussed the importance of protecting the president's health while sprinkling in some barbs aimed at Trump himself.

"I really think it’s important for all of us to separate the man from the office. And I hope on Nov. 3, we literally do," Colbert said. "But for now, I find it troubling, moving even, to see the president of the United States being taken to the hospital."

He continued: "To recap, the commander in chief of the most powerful nation on Earth has fallen ill with a virus that has hobbled the entire world. This, after spending the last few months holding rallies, mocking people who wear masks and generally acting like he was invincible, even though he’s a 74-year-old man with pre-existing conditions."

The diagnosis shouldn't have been surprising, Colbert said: "A lot of people are calling this an October Surprise. I think it’s more like an October well, yeah."

He noted that Democratic nominee Joe Biden wished the Trumps a swift recovery. "That's a classy response," Colbert said. "But let's not forget. Biden needs Trump to get better. I mean, at the next debate, Joe can't interrupt himself."

Jimmy Kimmel: 'Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any 2020-er'

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" opened Friday's monologue marveling at how the first couple's diagnosis added to a deluge of troubling news this year: "Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any 2020-er."

He then threw off a few one-liners, aiming one at the president's fondness for McDonald's. "Aides say the president appeared to be lethargic over the past few days. They got worried yesterday morning when he couldn’t smell his McGriddle."

Kimmel pointed out Trump's age and weight put him at higher risk. "Fortunately, he does have Obamacare, so he’s covered on those pre-existing conditions," he said of a president whose administration is asking the Supreme Court to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

