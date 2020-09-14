Here's how NFL players protested during national anthems on Sunday of Week 1

NFL players had been waiting months for the return of the unique platform that is live games in front of millions of TV viewers. On Sunday, those players were able to join their professional athlete peers in protesting recent racial injustices in the United States with on- and off-field demonstrations.

The league-wide demonstrations during the Sunday games of Week 1 were expected, especially after the Chiefs and Texans opened the 2020 season with protests of their own Thursday night. Houston remained in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem before that game, a demonstration that was repeated by a handful of NFL teams Sunday.

Of the players who were on the field during national anthems ahead of their games Sunday, many took knees and/or raised fists with others locking arms. The methods of protests varied from game-to-game and team-to-team, but all Sunday games featured demonstrations of some sort.

Below is a roundup of how each team protested racial injustice and police brutality during the national anthem prior to the Sunday games of Week 1.

Seahawks vs. Falcons

Both teams were on the field for the national anthem, and a few Seahawks players took knees.

On the opening kickoff, all 22 players on the field stayed still and took knees on the field once the ball sailed out of the end zone for a touchback.

National anthem..



Don’t see any Falcons taking a knee. Few members of Seahawks are pic.twitter.com/D2WLSwOHNX



— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 13, 2020

Seahawks and Falcons players all remained still on their opening kickoff and took a knee on the field after.pic.twitter.com/h0OGQbksmM — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 13, 2020

Jets vs. Bills

Neither the Jets nor the Bills were on the field for the national anthem.

Both the Jets and Bills remained in the locker room for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/tKmsyv2XJA — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 13, 2020

Bears vs. Lions

Some Lions and Bears players stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. Of those who were on the field, many took knees and/or raised fists.

Lions and Bears kneel, raise fists, and stay in locker room during national anthem. https://t.co/MNyuuepEmO pic.twitter.com/L77K7VnQYu — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) September 13, 2020

Approximately half of the lions were out on the field for the national anthem the other half emerged from the locker room following the completion same with the Bears. pic.twitter.com/mgYpUgFube — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 13, 2020

About half of the Bears and half the Lions went into the locker room or stayed in the locker room for the anthem.



Multiple Bears knelt during the anthem or had fists in the air.



For the Lions, Adrian Peterson and Tracy Walker knelt during the anthem.







— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 13, 2020

Packers vs. Vikings

The Packers stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. The Vikings were on the field with a few players taking knees.

A few Vikings players kneeled during the National Anthem, the Green Bay Packers did not take the field until after the anthem was finished. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/u0EhZlzFwk — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) September 13, 2020

The Packers take the field following the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/nYArydw9la — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 13, 2020

Vikings on the field alone for national anthem. #Packers are inside the visitor’s locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Y5KCee6Bio — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 13, 2020

Dolphins vs. Patriots

As they said they would, the Dolphins stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. The Patriots were on the field with all players standing.

Nothing out of the ordinary for the Patriots during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Patriots stood for the United States national anthem and Black national anthem. pic.twitter.com/WMgfHQQVeS — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 13, 2020

Eagles vs. Washington

The Eagles stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. All Washington players stood on their sideline with some raising fists.

Eagles stayed in the locker room for the national anthem pic.twitter.com/1E1a5ksfY3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 13, 2020