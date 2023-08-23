Where to find The Ultimatum season 2 cast on social media

Netflix

Season two of Netflix's dating show, The Ultimatum, is here and there's set to be more romance, heartbreak and drama than ever before.



The series, hosted by Love Is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows couples who put their relationships to the ultimate test, getting married or breaking up. The experiment lasts for three weeks, with participants dating other people in order to find out whether they really want to tie the knot.

The second season dropped on 23rd August and if you're as invested as we are, you're probably keen to delve more into the lives of each contestant by following them on Instagram. So, here's how to find all of The Ultimatum contestants on social media.

Kat and Alex

Kat, 28, is giving her partner Alex, 32, the ultimatum this season. The couple met on a dating app then hit it off IRL, with him joining her when she decided to take her nursing career on the road. But, their communication styles are completely different which causes conflict between the couple. So, will they stick or split up?

Kat's Instagram: @kathrynshelton

Alex's Instagram: @ajchapman20

Lisa and Brian

Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, are no stranger to ultimatums, after she asked him to decide whether they were going to be friends or more after six months of casual dating. They've now been together for a year and a half, but are stuck at a crossroads of marriage and more kids, or moving on.

Lisa's Instagram: @lisahorne_

Brian's Instagram: @brianxokoye

Ryann and James

High-school sweethearts Ryann, 24, and James, 24, have been together for nearly seven years together but as adults, they’ve been plagued with communication and trust issues. Now, Ryann is giving James the ultimatum while James wants to build a career before he walks down the aisle with her.

Ryan's Instagram: @ryanntaylorrrrr

James' Instagram: @jamesmorris_g98

Riah and Trey

Riah, 25, and Trey, 29, have been together for two years after meeting on a dating app, with Riah recently moving into his home. But, Trey is ready to take the next step and Riah isn't so sure about marriage. So, will they get engaged or break up?

Trey's Instagram: @treyb16

Riah's Instagram: @jeriahnyree

Roxanne and Antonio

This couple didn't get together for nearly two years after first meeting, but Antonio, 30, knew that Roxanne, 31, was marriage material. Now they’ve been together — on and off — for the last four years and Antonio thinks marriage is the natural next step in their relationship, while Roxanne wants to focus on her career.

Antonio's Instagram: @amattei2

Roxanne's Instagram: @rickyrox_

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On is streaming on Netflix now.

