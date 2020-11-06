Here's how much you really need to save for retirement

That nice round sum of $1 million has long been seen as the magic number for retirement saving. It's a goal that's easy to focus on, and big enough to guarantee anyone a comfortable retirement. Right?

Well, maybe not. Then again, maybe you could get by with far less. So how much do need to save for retirement? Let's take a look.

The problem with $1 million

View photos Luna Vandoorne / Shutterstock More

That $1 million benchmark came from a different era, when life expectancies were shorter and pensions were still a thing. Are there employers who even offer pensions anymore?

Plus, $1 million isn't what it used to be, and it will be worth even less for tomorrow's retirees.

Mark Avallone, president of Potomac Wealth Advisors and author of Countdown to Financial Freedom, told CNBC a 67-year-old could retire today with $1 million and enjoy a $40,000 annual income by withdrawing 4% a year.

But a 42-year-old aiming for $1 million by age 67 can count on just $19,000 a year in retirement, after inflation is factored in. A 32-year-old millennial who wants to retire at 67 with $1 million would live below the poverty level.

The 4% rule

So if the save-a-million advice no longer cuts it, how about other longstanding bits of retirement saving advice?

We've already touched on the 4% rule — the idea that you need to have enough money set aside so you could live on 4% withdrawals each year.

Inflation makes this a complicated equation, plus it's based on the notion that retirement savings should sustain you for at least 30 years. That's no good if you:

Want to retire early.

Plan to keep working into your 70s.

Think a long life is unrealistic for you.

And not to be a buzzkill or anything, but the average U.S. life expectancy is 78.7 years.

It's worth noting that the creator of the 4% rule, a financial adviser named William Bengen, bumped up his recommendation to 4.5% in 2006 and recently suggested that 5% might be safe based on the current level of inflation.

An extra 1% might not seem like much, but it could shave hundreds of thousands off the amount you'll need to save to live comfortably during your retirement.

The 'multiply by 25' rule

View photos fizkes / Shutterstock More

There's also something called the multiply by 25 rule, which is sort of the flip side of the 4% rule. You think about how much annual income you'd like to have in retirement, then multiply it by 25. That's how much you should save.

So if you'd want to live on $60,000 a year in retirement, you'd need to have $1.5 million socked away. If you might get by on $35,000 a year, you'd have to save $875,000.

Story continues