Here's what you can do in Montreal on Monday as the city goes yellow

Most Quebec regions will move to the yellow zone Monday. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC - image credit)

Quebec is pushing past its vaccination targets and now most regions of the province, including Montreal, are becoming yellow zones.

That change, which starts Monday, makes way for more relaxed rules around social gatherings.

But even as we move a step closer to normal life, Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin, is warning Montrealers of the risks of slacking off when it comes to public health measures.

"We have to remember, last year during the summer with bars, we had a lot of outbreaks," she said in an interview with CBC's Debra Arbec. "When we're talking about indoor activities, we have to be more vigilant."

Once the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada, Montreal has reported fewer than 100 cases per day in the past week.

"We did not expect the drop — that we're seeing right now — that would come so rapidly," Dr. Drouin said.

Despite the encouraging numbers, Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist at Notre-Dame hospital, is urging Quebecers to prioritize safety when meeting in person, given that most of the population still has received only one dose of vaccine.

By Sunday, Quebec reported 77 per cent of people over the age of 12 had their first dose, leaving them potentially vulnerable to variants of the virus.

"I think for a lot of people, the minute you tell them you can do something, they will," he told CBC's Daybreak. "The important part for people to remember is: just because you can do something, doesn't mean you have to."

Here is a rundown of what to expect as Montreal reopens.

Can I have friends over for dinner?

Yes, but you can't forget about physical distancing.

People from two different households can gather indoors at private residences. Stay at least two metres away from others and wear a mask. Oh, and don't share drinks or utensils.

On outdoor private terrasses or balconies, a maximum of eight people from different households or all occupants from two households are permitted to gather.

How many people can I eat with at a restaurant?

Two households can eat together at a table at a restaurant. All restaurants must keep a registry of guests.

Can I go to a bar?

Yes, bars can open, but singing and dancing are prohibited.

Customers from two households can sit together, but they have to stay seated at their designated table.

Bars, breweries and casinos are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. They must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and close by midnight.

Are the rules different if I've had one dose or two?

At the moment, no.

The new zone-based rules on gatherings and activities apply whether or not a person is vaccinated.

The government is strongly urging everyone to get their first and second doses of vaccine as soon as they are eligible. The stages of reopening in the government's plan are tied to the overall rate of vaccination. New rules will be coming once more of the population is fully vaccinated.

Do I still have to wear a mask on the bus?

Passengers still must wear masks while on public transit, but Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) said drivers no longer have to since they are sufficiently protected by the plexiglass barrier.

Are organized sports back on?

Up to 25 people can take part in a supervised sporting event outside. Officials, staff members and volunteers required to run the game are not included in that total. Spectators are not recommended and tournaments are still not permitted. Only brief contact is permitted. The rules around tournaments and spectators are expected to be relaxed June 25.

Indoors, activities must be supervised and can only involve a single group of up to 12 people that does not change for the duration of the activity. A physical distance of two metres must be maintained at all times between individuals from different households.

What about weddings?

Weddings and funerals in places of worship can involve a maximum of 50 people. As far as receptions go, private events or social activities in rented halls or indoor public settings are limited to two households. Outdoors, the limit at private events is 12 people.

Once a region moves to green, 50 people can gather at a private event outdoors and 25 at an indoor rented venue.

Are water parks open?

Yes. Recreational sites, including youth hostels, arcades, amusement and water parks, will be allowed to reopen, but you will need a reservation and there will be a register kept of customers.

Masks must be worn at all times in indoor spaces, except at water parks.

Venues for bowling, billiards and darts are also permitted to open.

Who can visit CHSLDs?

At long-term care homes without an outbreak, visitors from the same household can visit more than once per day while respecting physical distancing rules.

