Here's What We Like About Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Micron Technology's shares before the 30th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.46 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Micron Technology stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $50.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Micron Technology has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 7.9% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Micron Technology generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Micron Technology, with earnings per share up 3.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Unfortunately Micron Technology has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Micron Technology? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Micron Technology paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Micron Technology from a dividend perspective.

