Here's What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Doing During Their First Days in L.A.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

From ELLE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into their new home in Los Angeles. Per People, the couple moved to L.A. from their home in Vancouver before the border temporarily closed to the U.S. on March 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harry, Meghan, and their son, 10-month-old Archie, have reportedly been living in a secluded compound in the L.A. area and are following self-isolating and social-distancing protocol during the pandemic. From their new location, the duke and duchess, who are officially transitioning out of their royal roles on March 31, have been doing what they can to inform and comfort the public.

The couple, who will celebrate on their second wedding anniversary on May 19, have been posting information and advice on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal. On March 18, they posted a tribute to the people who are continuing to step up in the face of a pandemic.

"These are uncertain times," they wrote, in part. "And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

Harry's father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and is experiencing "mild symptoms," according to a Clarence House representative. Per People, Charles has been in touch with both Prince William and Harry and is said to be in good spirits.















Story continues





You Might Also Like