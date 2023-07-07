Here's What To Make Of Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Medtronic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$5.7b ÷ (US$91b - US$9.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Medtronic has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Medtronic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Medtronic.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Medtronic Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for Medtronic's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Medtronic to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Medtronic is paying out 51% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Medtronic's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 10% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Like most companies, Medtronic does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Medtronic may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

