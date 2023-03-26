Here's What McDonald's' (NYSE:MCD) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over McDonald's' (NYSE:MCD) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on McDonald's is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$10b ÷ (US$50b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, McDonald's has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured McDonald's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering McDonald's here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For McDonald's Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like McDonald's. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 22% and the business has deployed 51% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On McDonald's' ROCE

McDonald's has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 95% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

