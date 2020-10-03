Here's What We Like About Masco's (NYSE:MAS) Upcoming Dividend

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of November.

Masco's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.54 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Masco has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $55.29. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Masco has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Masco

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Masco is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Masco's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Masco has delivered an average of 6.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Masco an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Masco is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Masco you should be aware of.

Story continues