Here's When the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Is Dropping

Following a record-breaking Sotheby's auction and a dedicated exhibition, Louis Vuitton will finally be releasing its Nike Air Force 1 collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh to the public.

The first drop of the partnership features nine colorways of the classic sneaker silhouette, which will be followed by 12 additional colorways to complete the 21-style collection. Set to release online, the range is led by a fully metallic "Met Gold/Baroque Brown/Black" version, as well as the collegiate-themed "White/Team Royal," “White/Comet Red” and “White/Gym Green." Further iterations in the lineup include "“Triple White” and “Black/Anthracite," as well as "Sail/Multicolor" and "Met Silver/Black/Dark Purple Dusk/Topaz Gold."

Take a full look at the first drop of the collaboration above. Priced at $2,750 USD for AF1 Lows and $3,450 USD for AF1 Mids, the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 retail collection will be offered in sizes US3.5 to US18 on July 19 via LV's website.

