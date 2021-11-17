Here's a list of October inflation rates for Canadian provinces
OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.7 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.5 per cent (4.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.6 per cent (6.3)
— Nova Scotia: 5.4 per cent (5.2)
— New Brunswick: 5.5 per cent (5.1)
— Quebec: 5.3 per cent (5.1)
— Ontario: 4.9 per cent (4.4)
— Manitoba: 4.7 per cent (4.7)
— Saskatchewan: 3.2 per cent (3.3)
— Alberta: 4.3 per cent (4.0)
— British Columbia: 3.8 per cent (3.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021 and was generated automatically.
The Canadian Press