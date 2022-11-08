Here's the Lego gift every tween will want under the tree

This is the gift you want for the hard-to-shop-for tween: Lego's Table Football foosball table.

Does your soccer-obsessed teen or tween really need another soccer jersey this holiday? The answer is probably no. If you’re looking for a gift for the futbol-obsessed kid, this awesome new soccer-focused Lego set is one they’ll get a kick out of.

A table soccer set–also known as a foosball table–is a fun idea for soccer-loving kids anyway, but this newly debuted set by Lego will definitely score as a favorite toy for the hard-to-buy-for teen in your life.

Created by Hungarian soccer fan and designer Donát Fehérvári as his entry into the Lego We Love Sports competition, and tested and approved by legendary football icon, and World Cup winner, Thierry Henry and current Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford MBE, this gift is the real deal for soccer fanatics.

This foosball table is not only fully functioning, it has the most diverse set of Lego minifigures yet.

The 2,339-piece set builds a 6-inch-high, 16-inch-wide and 10-inch-deep, compact but fully functional, foosball table. The foosball table itself includes a real working ball collection slot as well as fully functional movement rods that feature two teams of five players that can turn moves like real football players: a goalie, two defenders and two strikers per side. There are also two abacus-style scoreboards to keep score of the game.

When the players aren’t on the pitch, they can be seen as fans in the grandstands, which are complete with colored banners and a trophy for the winning team.

When players aren't on the field they can cheer for their favorite team from the stands.

This set also features the most diverse set of minifigures we’ve ever seen. Included in the set are 22 red and blue uniformed minifigures with 44 unique heads and wigs, to allow for a team of players and a stadium of fans as diverse on your table as they are in real life.

The set is a new debut to Lego’s line of soccer gifts and can be purchased at Lego.com for just under $250.

$250 at Lego.com

