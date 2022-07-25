Here's what we learned about the future of the MCU at Marvel's Hulk-sized Comic-Con 2022 panel

Devan Coggan
·8 min read

Welcome to Marvel's ever-growing multiverse of madness.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, teasing years (and years!) of superhero content. It's the first time the studio has returned to SDCC since its massive 2019 panel, and Marvel did not disappoint, with Feige sharing news about dozens of new projects for both the big screen and the small.

Here, EW breaks down everything you need to know about what we'll all be watching for the next several years — including Phase 4, Phase 5, Phase 6, and beyond.

She-Hulk lawyers up

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images The cast and creators of 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,' on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Feige ran through the next several years of planned Marvel projects, stretching far into the distant future. The first series on the docket is Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (out Aug. 17), a half-hour legal comedy about the mean, green lawyer Jennifer Walters, played by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany. Created by Jessica Gao, the series follows Jennifer as she juggles her day job and newfound Hulk powers, all with a bit of help from her cousin Bruce, played by a returning Mark Ruffalo.

"We have some amazing cameos," Gao teased. "I think you know some of them. We've got Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, we've got Tim Roth as Abomination, we've got [Benedict] Wong as Wong. And taking this show, bringing it to life was about living up to the Marvel bar. Creating something cinematic, funny, action-packed, and of course, filled with cameos. I won't say anymore."

Marvel also publicly released a new trailer for the show — which appears to tease an appearance by another famous Marvel lawyer (more on him in a minute). Watch the trailer and read more about She-Hulk here.

Cobie Smulders spilled secrets about Secret Invasion

Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Cobie Smulders teases Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years; now, they're stepping into the spotlight with their own Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Based on the legendary comics storyline of the same name, the show finds our former S.H.I.E.L.D. agents trying to fend off a plot by shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate powerful organizations across the globe. The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"This is a darker show," Smulders told the audience on Saturday. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game." Read all about Secret Invasion here.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return for a new Daredevil

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil'
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil'

David Lee/Netflix Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil'

Remember when we mentioned that superpowered lawyer-slash-vigilante? Feige officially confirmed that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will return, this time starring in a new series for Disney+ called Daredevil: Born Again. Also returning? His nemesis Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio.

It's been several years since Netflix canceled its Marvel shows — including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — and fans have long wondered whether Disney might revisit Hell's Kitchen any time soon. The studio only fueled rumors when Cox popped up for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D'Onofrio had a surprise role on Hawkeye.

Feige also told the Comic-Con audience that the first season will be 18 episodes long — a major shift from the recent short series that have aired on Disney+. Read more about Daredevil: Born Again here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 presses play

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Director James Gunn and the cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' on stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought a little rock & roll to Hall H, with director James Gunn and the cast showcasing some exclusive footage. Gunn got emotional on stage as he spoke about his long journey with the Guardians, adding that he first pitched Feige and Louis D'Esposito on the first film exactly 10 years ago. Gunn said he's always had an ending in mind for the trilogy, and told the audience that the third and final film will focus on Rocket's origin story.

"I fell in love with these characters," Gunn told the audience. "They aren't really superheroes. They're sort of outer space adventurers, but they're really just a bunch of oddball weirdos, like all of us. They've saved the universe a couple of times, but really, they save each other. When I started telling that story, I sort of had an end in sight."

Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. There are also a few new faces: Borat breakout Maria Bakalova will play Cosmo the Space Dog, while Adam Poulter will star as the all-gold Adam Warlock.

Finally, Chukwudi Iwuji crashed the panel in character as the High Evolutionary — the notorious creator of Adam Warlock. Read more about his appearance (and the entire Guardians presentation) here.

Big (and small) news with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The cast of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Feige told the crowd that the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of Marvel's Phase 4 (more on that in a minute). Phase 5 will begin in 2023 with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp introducing a new (but familiar) villain.

Director Peyton Reed was joined by stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors to introduce a little footage from the film. The biggest reveal was Majors as Kang the Conquerer. Although we saw a variant version of Kang in Loki, he appears to be at full power here. Majors was tight-lipped about his villain, but he did give a cryptic tease: "There will be conquering."

Later on, Feige looked ahead to Phase 6, revealing that the next era will end with two back-to-back Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — meaning we definitely haven't seen the last of Majors' big bad. Read more on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (including that surprise Billy Murray cameo) here.

Multiversal madness

Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The last time Feige was on stage in Hall H, it was the end of Marvel's decade-long Infinity Saga, concluding with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This time, Feige had some new details to share about the future, revealing that Phases 4, 5, and 6 are all part of the Multiverse Saga. (To prove it, he even swapped out his Loki Miss Minutes baseball cap for a "Multiverse Saga" one.)

Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and stretch across 2023 and 2024. Feige also confirmed release dates for a few long-rumored projects, including the newly retitled Agatha Harkness Disney+ spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Mahershala Ali's long-awaited Blade movie.

Here's the full release schedule for Marvel Phase 5, which will end with a Thunderbolts movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)
Secret Invasion (spring 2023)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)
Loki season 2 (summer 2023
Echo (summer 2023)
The Marvels (July 28, 2023)
Blade (Nov. 3, 2023)
Ironheart (Fall 2023)
Agatha: Coven of Chaos (winter 2023/2024)
Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)
Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024)
Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Later, the much-hyped Fantastic Four movie will kick off Phase 6 on Nov. 8, 2024, before concluding with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther
Black Panther

Kevin Winter/Getty The cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Marvel saved the most emotional moment for the end, introducing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a powerful musical performance. Soon, director Ryan Coogler stepped on stage to debut the first trailer and pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of T'Challa.

"Five years ago, I sat about right there, and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther," Coogler told the audience. "Sitting next to me, right to my left, was our T'Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman. The cast, including Chad, hadn't seen the footage yet, so when we played it, he was right next to me, and he was excited, and he grabbed my shoulders."

"I promise you I can feel his hand on me now," Coogler continued. "Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film."

Coogler was then joined on stage by returning cast members Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Florence Kasumba (Ayo). He went on to introduce several of the film's new cast members, including Tenoch Huerta as the legendary underwater King Namor, Michaela Coel as Aneka, and Dominique Thorne as teenage tech genius Riri Williams (who'll be starring in her own show, Ironheart, in 2023).

Read the full breakdown of the Wakanda Forever presentation here.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his