Here's What We Learned About The CEO Pay At Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to John Hornby who has served as CEO of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) since 2005. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For John Hornby Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Luceco plc has a market capitalization of UK£279m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£726k for the year to December 2019. We note that's an increase of 44% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£350k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between UK£150m and UK£599m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£608k. From this we gather that John Hornby is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, John Hornby directly owns UK£57m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£350k UK£325k 48% Other UK£376k UK£179k 52% Total Compensation UK£726k UK£504k 100%

On an industry level, around 69% of total compensation represents salary and 31% is other remuneration. In Luceco's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Luceco plc's Growth Numbers

Luceco plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 22% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 5.0% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Luceco plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Luceco plc investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, John is compensated close to the median for companies of its size, and which belong to the same industry. Meanwhile, shareholder returns paint a sorry picture for the company, finishing in the red over the last three years. But EPS growth is moving in a favorable direction, certainly a positive sign. It's tough for us to say CEO compensation is too generous when EPS growth is positive, but negative investor returns will irk shareholders and reduce any chances of a raise.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Luceco that investors should look into moving forward.

