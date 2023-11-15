Here's What to Know About The U.K.'s Proposed Gaza Ceasefire Vote in the House of Commons

All eyes have been on the House of Commons today as the Scottish National Party (SNP) proposed a motion for a vote on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, amid the rising casualties of the Israel-Hamas war. As MPs gathered inside the House, individuals from the organization Extinction Rebellion protested outside, demanding an immediate ceasefire.

“It’s time to call a spade a spade. To any neutral observer, war crimes are being committed by Israel in Gaza,” the SNP wrote on its website on Tuesday. “That is why the SNP will force a vote on a ceasefire this week in Westminster. Our first opportunity to do so.”

What happened during the House of Commons meeting?

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, during the House of Commons' parliamentary meeting, Alison Thewliss, the Scottish National Party MP for Glasgow Central, confirmed the SNP’s intent to vote for a ceasefire. “If we do not strive for peace, we condemn yet another generation in Palestine and in Israel to a cycle of violence, to death and destruction beyond our imagination,” she said. “We will vote on the King's Speech tonight. We will vote on these amendments. It will not end the 70-year-old conflict. But it gives us a place to begin.”

The case was put in front of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, who decides what motions are passed. It has now been established that parliament members will vote on the SNP motion this evening after 7:00 PM GMT, following the end of the debate on the King’s Speech.

The speech of another SNP parliament member, Stephen Flynn, also garnered attention. “How much worse does it need to get?” he asked. “4,609 children are already dead in Gaza. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit are dying because they don’t have access to oxygen. For members across the House, this is a question of values and a question of conscience.”

Where does the Labour party stand on calls for a Gaza ceasefire?

Things are further complicated by the fact that Labour party leader Keir Starmer has refused to back a ceasefire, despite mounting pressure from his colleagues, including from the leader of the Labour party in Scotland, Anas Sarwar. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf wrote a letter to Sarwar, urging him to confirm that Scottish Labour's MPs will vote for the motion.

Labour party members have been instructed not to vote for the Scottish National Party motion. If they do vote for a Gaza ceasefire, there have been reports querying if they might be fired for disobeying party leadership. Alongside the SNP's motion, Starmer is pushing for a Labour vote on the Gaza conflict in a bid to maintain party unity. The amendment will call for an immediate humanitarian pause, highlighting the large number of civilian casualties, but will stop short of calling for a ceasefire.

Almost 70 Labour party representatives in parliament have publicly called for a ceasefire, openly defying Starmer, while nearly 50 councilors have resigned from the party . In addition to the SNP, the Conservative party’s leader has also attacked Labour for its lack of unity in regard to the ceasefire. “He can’t even make his party do the right thing when it comes to standing by Israel in the vote today,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a heated debate with Starmer on Wednesday.

One of Starmer’s top priorities since becoming leader of the Labour party has been uniting the party and restoring its reputation with the Jewish community. The party had been accused of anti-Semitism under previous Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Equality and Human Rights Commission released a report in 2020 that found the Labour party guilty of breaching the Equality Act due to its political interference in anti-Semitic complaints and listed 23 incidents of “inappropriate involvement” from Corbyn’s office.

How have Labour MP's reacted to Starmer's firm position on the vote?

Some prominent Labour names are rebelling against their leader by planning to vote for a ceasefire. John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor and one of the few leading Corbyn supporters still remaining in the party, is planning on a rebellious vote. “There are defining moments in your life as a Member of Parliament and today’s vote on a ceasefire in Gaza is one of them. I will be voting to support a ceasefire. Decisions like this live with you for the rest of your life. It’s always best to follow your own conscience,” he wrote in an online post.

Meanwhile, Beth Winter, the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the call on me from constituents to back a ceasefire in Gaza. It is one I agree with. I will be voting for a ceasefire when such a vote comes to the Commons.”



This comes after Imran Hussain resigned from his position as a shadow minister on Nov. 7. “I want to be able to strongly advocate for a ceasefire, as called for by the UN General Secretary. In order to be fully free to do so, I have tonight stepped down from Labour's Frontbench,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

