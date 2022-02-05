Here's what you need to know about the protest in Quebec City on Saturday

A sign reading, 'When fear becomes the only virus' rests on a lamppost in front of the Quebec National Assembly ahead of a rally planned for Saturday. (Erik Chouinard/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A protest convoy which began rolling into Quebec City Thursday evening is expected to culminate with a rally against public health measures in front of the provincial legislature Saturday, and the city says it's ready for it.

As growing numbers of demonstrators amass in the provincial capital to show solidarity with protesters in Ottawa, Quebec City police (SPVQ), the Sûreté du Québec and city officials have been gearing up for their arrival.

Quebec appears to have learned lessons from what has happened in the national capital, where downtown streets have been clogged by demonstrators for nearly a week.

In anticipation of the convoys in Quebec City, police have blanketed the streets around the National Assembly, and major arteries and side streets have been closed to impede circulation in the area.

Several municipal vehicles and tanker trucks are also stationed near the grounds of the National Assembly and on Grande-Allée Boulevard to stop protest vehicles from convening near the legislature.

Grande-Allée Boulevard is closed between de Claire-Fontaine Road and Honoré-Mercier Avenue, as is Honoré-Mercier between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards.

The streets are closed to all but pedestrians, however, that is because of Carnaval, Quebec's annual winter festival, and not because of the demonstration, the SPVQ specified.

On Friday, Premier François Legault said Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault are monitoring the situation closely. He said "lots of tow trucks" are standing by to remove protesters' vehicles should they hinder citizens from circulating normally.

Legault said there won't be any tolerance for mayhem or for protestors harassing the public in malls or restaurants, as was the case in Ottawa.

"Yes to the protest. No to mayhem ... and no stopping citizens from going about their business," he said earlier this week.

Carnaval de Québec is a go

On Friday, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand reassured residents and visitors to the Quebec Winter Carnival, which kicked off at 5 p.m. yesterday, that the city will be safe during weekend protests.

The festival's executive director said she doesn't believe protesters intend to spoil the fun.

"For now, it's going very well," said Mélanie Raymond. "What we are hearing also seems to be positive in terms of respect, of the cohabitation that is possible between the demonstration and our event."

However, hotel keepers and merchants that were relying heavily on the festival to revive their flagging businesses aren't feeling as optimistic.

One business owner said the demonstrations have already had a financial impact. Donna Willett, who owns a grocery store and inn near the National Assembly, said all the tourists who booked a room for this weekend have cancelled their reservations.

"I think it's sad. Restaurant owners, businesses are just starting to get up and running again. This is our first weekend to kick off of the winter carnival, so everybody was geared up for a great weekend," she said.

"Morales were high, and I just think this puts a very negative spin on things."

City measures to support citizens, merchants

In a news release Thursday, the city said it was monitoring the situation and has implemented several measures to protect citizens and merchants during the demonstration.

City officials and police will work together to maintain public access to businesses, and people are asked to use public transportation to get downtown this weekend.

Public libraries will remain open, and snow removal is expected to go on as usual.

Residents are also being asked to leave their garbage out one hour before the usual time — 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. — in order to allow collection to start earlier, in the event of traffic congestion.

In the area targeted by the demonstrations, priority lanes will be set up to allow the movement of emergency vehicles at all times.

Counter-protest planned

The organizer of a counter-protest planned for Saturday morning at the National Assembly says action needs to be taken to denounce extremists who are taking part in the movement against vaccine mandates.

"They are right about some things," Jean-Sébastien Ménard told Radio-Canada. "It's true that we are facing restrictions that are bizarre and authoritarian."

"But there are extremists who are exploiting people's anger."

Ménard said the response to government mandates should not be to forgo all health measures or to "terrorize" people through loud protests that go on for days.

"There's a problem when a protest transforms into what we're seeing in Ottawa," he said.

By late Friday, roughly 400 people had expressed interest on a Facebook event page in attending the counter-demonstration.