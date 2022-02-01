'Pam & Tommy' is almost here—here's how to watch the series when it premieres on Hulu

Madison Durham
·3 min read
&#39;Pam &amp; Tommy&#39; is nearly here.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Lily James and her co-star Sebastian Stan caused a Twitter uproar in May of 2021 when new photos were released from their upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy, showing the stars' impressive transformations into '90s power couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The new eight-episode Hulu series will drop this month and will cover the period of time during which Anderson and Lee’s infamous sex tape was released.

► Related: 'Pam & Tommy' official trailer depicts couple's whirlwind romance, impact of sex-tape scandal

Pam & Tommy will star James and Stan alongside Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen and more. You can catch the series when it releases on Hulu on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Where can you stream Pam & Tommy?

You can stream Pam & Tommy when it releases on Hulu. Hulu’s streaming services are available through internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices and web browsers.

Hulu is home to original series and films like Ramy, The Handmaid’s Tale, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Normal People, Only Murders In the Building, The Great and Palm Springs. In addition to original series and films, Hulu is home to content from Freeform, BBC America, Fox, TNT, ABC, NBC, Showtime, FX and more.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

Directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who also stars in the series), Pam & Tommy will explore the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new light, focusing on their tumultuous relationship. Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling also star in the series alongside Stan, James and Rogen.

The official trailer for the series released about a month ago, and depicts more of the whirlwind romance between the couple, while acknowledging the disparity between Anderson and Lee's experience with the tape's release. Neither Anderson nor Lee is attached to the project, which originally listed James Franco as an executive producer (his name was later replaced by Dave Franco).

You can catch the series when it releases on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 on Hulu.

How can you sign up for Hulu?

To start watching Pam & Tommy, you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $6.99/month or $69.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $12.99/month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels and programs, starting at $64.99/month. If you want to get the most for your money, you can also bundle Hulu with services like Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99/month, saving $7.98 across all three services each month.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more. If you’re worried about your ability to access the Hulu app on your device, check out their supported devices list.

Hulu is home to brand new shows like Only Murders in the Building, new seasons of hit series like The Great and films like Nomadland. In addition to new series and films, Hulu is home to series like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Cowboy Bebop, Broad City, What We Do in the Shadows and Gravity Falls, as well as films like Parasite, Booksmart, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Princess Bride, Deadpool and more.

Sign up for Hulu for $6.99/month

Bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99/month

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'Pam & Tommy' on Hulu

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 37 cute and fun Valentine's Day gifts kids will love

    Show your kids some love with heart warming Valentines Day gifts for boys and girls like Baby Yoda, Barbie, Calico Critters, American Girl and more.

  • Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

    Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

  • Sterling Was Dad Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Fan at NFL Playoffs — See Her Adorable Outfit!

    Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' baby girl was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear for Sunday night's game

  • Pam & Tommy stars explain how Hulu's series fixes 'misconceptions' about Pamela Anderson

    "I was surprised by how much I didn't know from what had happened," Sebastian Stan says of the infamous '90s scandal.

  • Pam & Tommy star Lily James defends "essential" sex scenes

    Pam & Tommy star Lily James has defended the Disney+ show's "essential" sex scenes in a new interview.

  • Kim Kardashian Wore an Ab-Baring Skirt With the Highest Slit

    A pair of sexy lace-up stilettos finished off her look.

  • Justin Bieber just called Charlie Puth out for saying 'f*** you' to him on stage

    Justin Bieber shared a video of him on FaceTime to Charlie Puth, questioning why he said 'f*** you' to him during a gig in 2016.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Demna's Dress Up Doll in Balenciaga's Spring Campaign

    Bella and Gigi Hadid bring the heat to Versace, Hunter Schafer and Tom Holland front Prada's campaign, and more. Watch this space as the latest spring/summer 2022 campaigns roll out.

  • Nebraska changes mascot gesture to avoid confusion with sign co-opted by racists

    “That hand gesture could, in some circles, represent something that does not represent what Nebraska athletics is about.”

  • Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne amid Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial Holocaust comments

    ‘Bet she doesn’t lose her job,’ he wrote

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime