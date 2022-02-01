'Pam & Tommy' is almost here—here's how to watch the series when it premieres on Hulu

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Lily James and her co-star Sebastian Stan caused a Twitter uproar in May of 2021 when new photos were released from their upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy, showing the stars' impressive transformations into '90s power couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The new eight-episode Hulu series will drop this month and will cover the period of time during which Anderson and Lee’s infamous sex tape was released.

Pam & Tommy will star James and Stan alongside Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen and more. You can catch the series when it releases on Hulu on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Where can you stream Pam & Tommy?

You can stream Pam & Tommy when it releases on Hulu. Hulu’s streaming services are available through internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices and web browsers.

Hulu is home to original series and films like Ramy, The Handmaid’s Tale, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Normal People, Only Murders In the Building, The Great and Palm Springs. In addition to original series and films, Hulu is home to content from Freeform, BBC America, Fox, TNT, ABC, NBC, Showtime, FX and more.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

Directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who also stars in the series), Pam & Tommy will explore the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in a new light, focusing on their tumultuous relationship. Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling also star in the series alongside Stan, James and Rogen.

The official trailer for the series released about a month ago, and depicts more of the whirlwind romance between the couple, while acknowledging the disparity between Anderson and Lee's experience with the tape's release. Neither Anderson nor Lee is attached to the project, which originally listed James Franco as an executive producer (his name was later replaced by Dave Franco).

How can you sign up for Hulu?

To start watching Pam & Tommy, you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $6.99/month or $69.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $12.99/month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels and programs, starting at $64.99/month. If you want to get the most for your money, you can also bundle Hulu with services like Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99/month, saving $7.98 across all three services each month.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more. If you’re worried about your ability to access the Hulu app on your device, check out their supported devices list.

Hulu is home to brand new shows like Only Murders in the Building, new seasons of hit series like The Great and films like Nomadland. In addition to new series and films, Hulu is home to series like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Cowboy Bebop, Broad City, What We Do in the Shadows and Gravity Falls, as well as films like Parasite, Booksmart, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Princess Bride, Deadpool and more.

