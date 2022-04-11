Nicola Peltz wore custom Valentino to marry Brooklyn Beckham

Photo credit: Instagram

On Saturday, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham in what will likely be one of the biggest and most lavish celebrity weddings of the year.

The two tied the knot in in Miami over the weekend and, although many details about the big day are still being kept under wraps, the young actress previously confirmed that she would say 'I do' in a Valentino design, one which had been created especially for her by the house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli – and the couple has since shared a few, select pictures of the big day, and the big gown.

The images, which Peltz and Beckham shared on Instagram last night, show the beautiful wedding dress in all its glory. The design was a very clean and modern take on the princess bridal gown, featuring a square neckline and no embroidery, embracing chic simplicity. However, dramatic detail was added in the form of a pair of lace elbow-length gloves and with her breathtaking veil. All in all, it was perfection.

Late last year, Peltz confirmed that she had been working with the designer on more than one dress for her to wear on the day.

"We've been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they're just so talented," she told CR Fashion Book in November. "The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who's actually my man of honour, and then Leslie Fremar who's one of my best friends in the whole world. It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it's very exciting."





The starlet is no stranger to Valentino, wearing a custom design by the house to the Met Gala last September. That look was made up of an empire-waisted, sequinned, pink dress, which she also teamed with opera gloves.

As we await more details to be revealed about the big day, and the other outfits Peltz chose to wear, we may well see a design from her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

The actress chose a yellow, ruffled dress from the British designer to announce her engagement, so there is every chance that Peltz wore a Victoria Beckham creation at some point over the wedding weekend.





