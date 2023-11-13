Here's what we know so far from Matthew Perry's recently released death certificate

Matthew Perry in November 2022. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

Matthew Perry's recently released death certificate sheds more light on his sudden passing.

Matthew Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54.

Authorities said at the time that no foul play was suspected.

Matthew Perry 's sudden death last month was shrouded in mystery, but a recently released death certificate sheds more light on the actor's passing.

The certificate, which was obtained by multiple news outlets, including E! News , revealed that the actor died at 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, and was found unconscious in his hot tub.

The actor also underwent an autopsy, the document confirmed, but the cause of death is being deferred, which means it is yet to be determined, E! News reported. Once it is, the death certificate will be updated by a supplemental report, per CDC guidance on filing death certificates.

Insider previously reported that if autopsy results were inconclusive, it could take up to six months for toxicology results to come in, which could reveal how the actor actually died. However, a former chief medical examiner of New York City told Fox News that the toxicology report may already be complete.

"I imagine what they're doing right now is discussing the findings with the prosecutor and the family, and that in good time it will be when they should release the findings," Dr. Michael Baden told the outlet.

Baden also noted that public interest in the case could result in a more detailed toxicology report, and if illegal drugs are discovered, prosecutors could get involved.

There were no underlying diseases or injuries listed on the certificate as potential causes of death, E! News reported.

Perry's stepfather, former "Dateline" host Keith Morrison, was listed as an informant to Perry's passing. Morrison had been spotted by media outlets outside Perry's Pacific Palisades home the night that he died.

Perry's death last month resulted in an outpouring of support and tributes from friends, family , and fans . The late actor was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the show "Friends" and his advocacy for those struggling with drug addiction.

On November 3, Perry was laid to rest at a funeral attended by loved ones, including his "Friends" castmates, multiple media outlets reported.

Perry was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. The memorial park sits near the Warner Bros. studio lot where the actor filmed "Friends."

Read the original article on Insider