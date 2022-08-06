Here's How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Doing Amid Her Reported Pete Davidson Breakup

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after nine months of dating, but how will that affect the reality star's relationship with Kanye West?

Not much, according to E! News, though a source told the publication that the exes "are happily co-parenting" their four children as divorce proceedings continue. Though Kardashian was declared legally single in March, the pair are still ironing out the details regarding finances and custody over North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Another source told E! News that Kardashian and West "are fully aligned in making their kids their priority." Recently, Kim Kardashian and her children even took part in a Yeezy campaign, which the SKIMS mogul promoted on Instagram. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” the source said. "But it's not a sign of them getting back together." 

This amicable behavior marks a significant shift in their dynamic since West spent weeks taking personal shots at his ex-wife and Pete Davidson in his music and on social media earlier this year. Before Kardavidson was even a thing, Kanye West took issue with their on-screen Saturday Night Live kiss in October 2021. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me,” he said on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast in January, though Kardashian and Davidson did not actually get together until well after her hosting debut.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in June 2022, the reality star confirmed that she made the first move after picking up a “vibe” during their SNL sketch. “So a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’” Initially, Kardashian had no interest in a relationship. She said, “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.’” 

On August 5, E! News reported that Kardashian and Davidson called it quits after nine months of Instagram-worthy romance. A source said that their busy schedules made their long-distance relationship “really difficult to maintain” but they have “a lot of love and respect” for one another. 

Originally Appeared on Glamour

