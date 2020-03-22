Here's What Kate Middleton Is Doing for UK Mother's Day

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

From ELLE

Today is Mother's Day in the U.K., and as a mother in the U.K., Kate Middleton is celebrating with her family. Per Hello! magazine, Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be celebrating privately at home, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. This private celebration isn't too different from the usual holiday plans the royals have; they usually like to celebrate together at home.



The magazine notes that the family is likely spending time at their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they like to let the children explore nature and country life. Wherever they are, the family of five is certainly acknowledging the day as best they can during this global pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, the Cambridge's official Instagram account shared a collection of photos to celebrate the day. The first image shows Kate with Charlotte on her back while William carries George on his.



"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart—we are thinking of you all at this difficult time," the post reads. "Happy Mother’s Day 🌷"





Scroll to continue with content Ad





Included in the collection is a photo of Princess Diana with William and his brother, Prince Harry, when the boys were little.







The royals also shared a photo of infant Kate in her mother's arms.



Story continues

Photo credit: Jayne Fincher - Instagram

Photo credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Instagram

Charlotte, 4, and George, 6, attend Thomas Battersea, but a spokesperson for Thomas's London Day School announced last week that the entire school would be moving to "remote learning."

"Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March," the statement said, per People.

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," the statement continued. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."







You Might Also Like































