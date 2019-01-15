Here's the January transfers that each ‘Big Six’ Premier League club should make

We’re around halfway through the January transfer window, and besides Chelsea’s swoop for Christian Pulisic, most of the Premier League ‘Big Six’ have yet to make any major moves.

The Spin has identified the positions where each Big Six side need reinforcements—and suggested some players who are (or should be) on their radar!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liverpool, who desperately need some more cover at Centre-back. Virgil Van Dijk is the only fit senior centre-half right now, with Fabinho filling in at the back against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp has admitted it’s unlikely they’ll buy anyone in January, but someone like Burnley’s James Tarkowski or Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake would fit the bill nicely.

Manchester City are deep in every department except defensive midfield: we’ve already seen this season how they suffer without Fernandinho and they should be thinking about his long-term replacement. Wolves’ Ruben Neves has been discussed, as has Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele. But if they can fight off PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid, they should do everything they can to land Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong, who would be a perfect Fernandinho successor.

Tottenham need to back Mauricio Pochettino with transfer spending if they want to keep the manager—and they are short on numbers in midfield. They are also reportedly in the hunt for Frenkie De Jong and Bournemouth’s David Brooks would definitely do well in the central role at Spurs.

Maurizio Sarri has admitted he’d like Chelsea to do some January business and the common consensus is that the Blues need a goalscorer. Gonzalo Higuain is being widely tipped to link up with Sarri once again… but what Chelsea could really do with is some more options on the wing: Barcelona’s Malcolm could be a great fit—and could be part of a swap deal with Willian.

Story continues

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 league games and they probably could do with a new centre-back. Unai Emery has said he will only make loan deals in this window, but the Daily Mail are among those claiming Wolves defender Conor Coady is on their wishlist. But he might also be wanted by his former club, Liverpool!

And finally, Manchester United are in fabulous form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and they don’t really need a lot of reinforcements. But defence is probably the area that could use a tune-up and the No. 1 target is reportedly Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. The Frenchman could be what they need to push into the top four!

For more on the beautiful game – follow @FCYahoo on your favorite social channels.