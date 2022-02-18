Here's What the Internet Thinks About Telfar's $567 USD Round Circle Bag

Telfar recently debuted its new Round Circle Bag in "Black" and "White" at its New York Fashion Week show. Having just been released online today, the silhouette in the former colorway is now sold out.

The accessory arrives in a circular shape, mimicking Telfar’s signature T-inside-a-C logo. Measuring 11 inches tall and 11 inches wide, the bag is crafted from faux leather and twill lining, and comes with a zip closure, an inner pocket and two hidden compartments. Elsewhere, the adjustable shoulder strap is detachable, allowing you to wear it across your body or hold it by hand.

Since its debut, some users have been commenting on the bag's $567 USD price tag. “What is the world coming to when rent is more important than a new Telfar bag?” the voiceover says in Telfar's video. "I love Telfar but $600 USD for pleather is actually wild," one person tweeted. "I don’t like how y’all acting like Telfar can’t up their prices? I ain’t never seen a 'Louis Vuitton lost they mind' tweet ever. I don’t get it," a Twitter user defended.

Telfar Clemens has not commented on the reactions yet. Stay tuned while we wait for more details to emerge.