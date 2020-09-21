Here's What Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:INE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
Innergex Renewable Energy is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$4.0b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Innergex Renewable Energy.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innergex Renewable Energy?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Innergex Renewable Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Innergex Renewable Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Innergex Renewable Energy. Our data shows that Hydro-Québec is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, 1832 Asset Management L.P. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Michel Letellier, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to his name
On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Innergex Renewable Energy
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around CA$196m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 37% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Innergex Renewable Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Innergex Renewable Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.
