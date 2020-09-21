Here's What Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.'s (TSE:INE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Innergex Renewable Energy is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$4.0b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Innergex Renewable Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innergex Renewable Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Innergex Renewable Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Innergex Renewable Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Innergex Renewable Energy. Our data shows that Hydro-Québec is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, 1832 Asset Management L.P. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Michel Letellier, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to his name

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

