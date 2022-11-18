Here's how to watch the top women's college basketball teams face off in Thanksgiving tournaments

It's the season of turkey and tournaments, a time when there are stacks of games to choose from and plenty that will go down to the wire. For all the talk of a lack of prime matchups on the men's side, there have been incredible matchups since the first day of the season on the women's side. So for those wanting to get in on the action, we have a full guide for where and how to watch the holiday tournaments next week below.

Yet, all it takes is to read through holiday tournament schedules and news pages to feel the constant inequality in men's and women's basketball smacking you in the face. Much like the 2021 NCAA tournaments played in bubble environments, the Thanksgiving week tournaments provide an easy comparison from one side to the other. As parity grows in the women's game, as No. 1 recruits pick schools outside of current powerhouses, and as the talent level continues to rise, this inequality deserves to be called out when seen. Because most in the game know it and see it, just as they knew and saw how different the NCAA tournaments were well before that bubble year.

Take the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which tips off Saturday to start the holiday season. The tournament page shows exclusively video and photos from last year's men's showcase — including a men's teams cheerleaders — even though their 2021 women's final was an NCAA championship game preview between UConn and South Carolina. It doesn't get more high-caliber than that.

Those games can be streamed on FloHoops, a subscription-only streaming service that costs $29.99 per month or $150 annually. Only the championship game will be on ESPN, and it's at noon on the Monday before Thanksgiving, a day most don't have off of work or take off of work for holiday prep. In the field this year are three ranked teams, including a 2022 Final Four squad and 2023 title contender, and three receiving votes in the field.

The men's Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place Wednesday through Friday, airs on ESPN networks. Four of the 12 games are on ESPN proper and only three are on a channel other than that or ESPN2. Three of the eight men's teams are currently in the AP poll or receiving votes. Six can say that on the women's side of the tournament.

Baha Mar hosts three tournaments for the holiday, two of which are for the men. Their men's Bahamas Championship featuring four unranked teams airs on CBS Sports Network, while the Pink Flamingo Championship (credit to them for not slapping "women's" on their men's tournament name) is on FloHoops. The release from June announcing the teams for its tournaments rarely signifies "men," but always clarifies with "women" when needed.

The Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy women's tournaments will air on ESPN networks, but even that comparison comes with a groan. There are half as many teams in each tournament for the women and not a single game is on ESPN. They're all on ESPNU or ESPN2. The Legacy championship game is Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. on ABC ... as the lead-in to the men's championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Nearly all of the women's tournaments are streamed only on FloHoops, a hurdle for most to watch the games at a time in the calendar when fans can introduce their families to it just by having it on in the room. And streaming still isn't always an option for many households, whether it be because of internet issues or technology. It all adds up and it's why the growth of women's sports continues to be artificially restricted.

We can enjoy the Thanksgiving dinner and an additional side of Top 25 women's basketball, while still recognizing and fighting to be thankful for more next tournament season.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 49.1% over three games to start the season. (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

Saturday-Monday, Bahamas

Schools: No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 Tennessee, South Dakota State (receiving votes), Gonzaga (RV), UCLA (RV), Marquette, Rutgers.

Where to watch: Stream on FloHoops. The championship game will air on ESPN at noon ET Monday.

What to watch: Tennessee's season started bumpy with losses to Ohio State and Indiana and will face tough matchups with Texas and Louisville if the Lady Vols make it through the early games. Texas is still without sophomore point guard Rori Harmon, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and tournament Most Outstanding Player. She's day-to-day with a foot injury. Louisville, a Final Four team last season, was nearly upended by a really good Belmont squad last week and hasn't found its groove yet after the departure of Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith. But junior guard Hailey Van Lith is out to a strong start, averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 49.1% over three games.

Schedule (all times ET)

Saturday

Noon — No. 11 Tennessee vs. Rutgers

2:30 p.m. — UCLA vs. South Dakota State

5 p.m. — No. 3 Texas vs. Marquette

7:30 p.m. — No. 6 Louisville vs. Gonzaga

Sunday

Noon — Tennessee/Rutgers vs. UCLA/SDSU winners

2:30 p.m. — Texas/Marquette vs. Louisville/Gonzaga winners

5 p.m. — Tennessee/Rutgers vs. UCLA/SDSU losers

7:30 p.m. — Texas/Marquette vs. Louisville/Gonzaga losers

Monday

Noon — Championship game (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — Third-place game

5 p.m. — Fifth-place game

7 p.m. — Seventh-place game

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is one of the best centers in the nation. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

Monday-Wednesday, Bahamas

Schools: No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 25 Utah, Kentucky, Alabama, Wake Forest, Missouri

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: The Flamingo Championship isn't a bracket format, so unfortunately Virginia Tech and Utah won't meet for a matchup of hot ACC and Pac-12 teams. The Hokies feature 6-6 senior center Elizabeth Kitley, one of the best in the nation, and added transfer guard Ashley Owusu from Maryland. The Utes are heading to the Bahamas on a high after a monstrous 124-78 win against a ranked Oklahoma squad. They averaged 1.44 points per possession that outing.

Schedule (all times ET)

Monday

Noon — No. 14 Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

2:30 p.m. — No. 25 Utah vs. Alabama

5:30 p.m. — Wake Forest vs. Missouri

8 p.m. — Dayton vs. Ole Miss

Wednesday

11 a.m. — Alabama vs. Wake Forest

1:30 p.m. — Missouri vs. Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Dayton

7 p.m. — Ole Miss vs. Utah

Iowa State's Ashley Joens will lead her team into a holiday tournament after a close win earlier this week. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Phil Knight Invitational

Thursday and Nov. 27, Portland

Schools: No. 7 Iowa State, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon, Michigan State

Where to watch: ESPN networks

What to watch: There is no shortage of talent and tales at the two Phil Knight tournaments. The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) will be the first tests for ranked squads North Carolina, headlined by junior guard Deja Kelly, and Oregon, which will forge ahead without 6-7 center Sedona Prince. Iowa State survived a three-point win over UNI on Wednesday, led by Ashley Joens' 26 points and nine rebounds.

Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

5 p.m. — No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. — No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State (ESPNU)

Nov. 27

1 p.m. — Third-place game (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. — Championship game (ESPN2)

North Carolina State's Diamond Johnson is on the Naismith watch list. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

Women’s Cancun Challenge

Thursday-Nov. 26, Cancun

Schools: Florida State, Harvard, Oklahoma State, Purdue (Mayan Division); Central Michigan, No. 10 NC State, Northern Iowa, Tulane, Vanderbilt, West Virginia (Riviera Division)

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: NC State looks a lot different than the Elissa Cunane-led squad that took UConn to two overtimes in the Elite Eight. The Wolfpack have a rematch with UConn this weekend and then head to Cancun for a tournament that is lighter on elite talent than the others. It will be more opportunities for their transfers to play together in real games. Senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner and junior guard Diamond Johnson are on the Naismith watch list.

Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

11 a.m. — Oklahoma State vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. — Purdue vs. Harvard

4 p.m. — Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 NC State

6:30 p.m. — West Virginia vs. Central Michigan

9 p.m. — Tulane vs. Northern Iowa

Friday, Nov. 25

11 a.m. — Harvard vs. Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. — Florida State vs. Purdue

4 p.m. — No. 10 NC State vs. West Virginia

6:30 p.m. — Northern Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

9 p.m. — Central Michigan vs. Tulane

Saturday, Nov. 26

11 a.m. — Harvard vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. — Purdue vs. Oklahoma State

Phil Knight Legacy

Nov. 25-Nov. 27, Portland

Schools: No. 5 UConn, Duke (RV), No. 4 Iowa, Oregon State

Where to watch: ESPN networks

What to watch: Every single one of these matchups should be a great battle. The Huskies are a very different team than was expected in the offseason and are in the middle of a rough seven-game stretch that includes five Top 25-ranked teams as well as Duke, which received votes in the poll, and Providence, a Big East foe that took them to the brink last January. Iowa continues to be one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, but the Hawkeyes experienced a close call with Drake and are showing signs of the same issues that ended their 2021-22 season early.

The last time UConn and Iowa played was in the 2021 Sweet 16 when Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers were freshmen. Clark is a favorite for Naismith Player of the Year alongside reigning winner Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, but sustained an ankle injury late in Thursday's loss to Kansas State. Bueckers is out for the year rehabbing a torn ACL.

Schedule (all times ET)

Friday

5:30 p.m. — No. 5 UConn vs. Duke (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

8 p.m. — No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State (ESPNU)

Sunday

1 p.m. — Championship game (ABC)

10 p.m. — Third-place game (ESPN2)

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist is averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds over two games. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Gulf Coast Showcase

Nov. 25-Nov. 27 in Estero, Florida

Schools: No. 17 Baylor, No. 23 Michigan, No. 24 Villanova, Belmont (RV), USF (RV), Air Force, Georgia Tech, Saint Louis.

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: Baylor won the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2016, a very different time and team. The Bears escaped SMU and face No. 19 Maryland before heading to Florida. Nicki Collen is in her second year as head coach and filling the voids left by WNBA draft picks NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.

They will be on high alert for an upset at the hands of a team like Belmont, which nearly took down Louisville in Week 1. The first-round game will be a must-watch between Belmont, featuring junior guard Destinee Wells (15 ppg, 3.7 apg), and Villanova, where Maddy Siegrist is averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds over two games. She's shooting 55.6% (20-of-36) and 42.9% (3-of-7) from 3.

Schedule (all times ET)

Friday

11 a.m. ET — No. 17 Baylor vs. Saint Louis

1:30 p.m. — Belmont (RV) vs. No. 24 Villanova

5 p.m. — No. 23 Michigan vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. USF (RV)

Saturday

5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Semifinals

Sunday

7:30 p.m. — Championship