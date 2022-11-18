Here's how to watch the top women's college basketball teams face off in Thanksgiving tournaments

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·10 min read

It's the season of turkey and tournaments, a time when there are stacks of games to choose from and plenty that will go down to the wire. For all the talk of a lack of prime matchups on the men's side, there have been incredible matchups since the first day of the season on the women's side. So for those wanting to get in on the action, we have a full guide for where and how to watch the holiday tournaments next week below.

Yet, all it takes is to read through holiday tournament schedules and news pages to feel the constant inequality in men's and women's basketball smacking you in the face. Much like the 2021 NCAA tournaments played in bubble environments, the Thanksgiving week tournaments provide an easy comparison from one side to the other. As parity grows in the women's game, as No. 1 recruits pick schools outside of current powerhouses, and as the talent level continues to rise, this inequality deserves to be called out when seen. Because most in the game know it and see it, just as they knew and saw how different the NCAA tournaments were well before that bubble year.

Take the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which tips off Saturday to start the holiday season. The tournament page shows exclusively video and photos from last year's men's showcase — including a men's teams cheerleaders — even though their 2021 women's final was an NCAA championship game preview between UConn and South Carolina. It doesn't get more high-caliber than that.

Those games can be streamed on FloHoops, a subscription-only streaming service that costs $29.99 per month or $150 annually. Only the championship game will be on ESPN, and it's at noon on the Monday before Thanksgiving, a day most don't have off of work or take off of work for holiday prep. In the field this year are three ranked teams, including a 2022 Final Four squad and 2023 title contender, and three receiving votes in the field.

The men's Battle 4 Atlantis, which takes place Wednesday through Friday, airs on ESPN networks. Four of the 12 games are on ESPN proper and only three are on a channel other than that or ESPN2. Three of the eight men's teams are currently in the AP poll or receiving votes. Six can say that on the women's side of the tournament.

Baha Mar hosts three tournaments for the holiday, two of which are for the men. Their men's Bahamas Championship featuring four unranked teams airs on CBS Sports Network, while the Pink Flamingo Championship (credit to them for not slapping "women's" on their men's tournament name) is on FloHoops. The release from June announcing the teams for its tournaments rarely signifies "men," but always clarifies with "women" when needed.

The Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy women's tournaments will air on ESPN networks, but even that comparison comes with a groan. There are half as many teams in each tournament for the women and not a single game is on ESPN. They're all on ESPNU or ESPN2. The Legacy championship game is Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. on ABC ... as the lead-in to the men's championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Nearly all of the women's tournaments are streamed only on FloHoops, a hurdle for most to watch the games at a time in the calendar when fans can introduce their families to it just by having it on in the room. And streaming still isn't always an option for many households, whether it be because of internet issues or technology. It all adds up and it's why the growth of women's sports continues to be artificially restricted.

We can enjoy the Thanksgiving dinner and an additional side of Top 25 women's basketball, while still recognizing and fighting to be thankful for more next tournament season.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 49.1% over three games to start the season. (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 49.1% over three games to start the season. (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

Saturday-Monday, Bahamas

Schools: No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 Tennessee, South Dakota State (receiving votes), Gonzaga (RV), UCLA (RV), Marquette, Rutgers.

Where to watch: Stream on FloHoops. The championship game will air on ESPN at noon ET Monday.

What to watch: Tennessee's season started bumpy with losses to Ohio State and Indiana and will face tough matchups with Texas and Louisville if the Lady Vols make it through the early games. Texas is still without sophomore point guard Rori Harmon, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and tournament Most Outstanding Player. She's day-to-day with a foot injury. Louisville, a Final Four team last season, was nearly upended by a really good Belmont squad last week and hasn't found its groove yet after the departure of Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith. But junior guard Hailey Van Lith is out to a strong start, averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 49.1% over three games.

Schedule (all times ET)

Saturday

Noon — No. 11 Tennessee vs. Rutgers

2:30 p.m. — UCLA vs. South Dakota State

5 p.m. — No. 3 Texas vs. Marquette

7:30 p.m. — No. 6 Louisville vs. Gonzaga

Sunday

Noon — Tennessee/Rutgers vs. UCLA/SDSU winners

2:30 p.m. — Texas/Marquette vs. Louisville/Gonzaga winners

5 p.m. — Tennessee/Rutgers vs. UCLA/SDSU losers

7:30 p.m. — Texas/Marquette vs. Louisville/Gonzaga losers

Monday

Noon — Championship game (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — Third-place game

5 p.m. — Fifth-place game

7 p.m. — Seventh-place game

Virginia Tech&#39;s Elizabeth Kitley is one of the best centers in the nation. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is one of the best centers in the nation. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

Monday-Wednesday, Bahamas

Schools: No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 25 Utah, Kentucky, Alabama, Wake Forest, Missouri

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: The Flamingo Championship isn't a bracket format, so unfortunately Virginia Tech and Utah won't meet for a matchup of hot ACC and Pac-12 teams. The Hokies feature 6-6 senior center Elizabeth Kitley, one of the best in the nation, and added transfer guard Ashley Owusu from Maryland. The Utes are heading to the Bahamas on a high after a monstrous 124-78 win against a ranked Oklahoma squad. They averaged 1.44 points per possession that outing.

Schedule (all times ET)

Monday

Noon — No. 14 Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

2:30 p.m. — No. 25 Utah vs. Alabama

5:30 p.m. — Wake Forest vs. Missouri

8 p.m. — Dayton vs. Ole Miss

Wednesday

11 a.m. — Alabama vs. Wake Forest

1:30 p.m. — Missouri vs. Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m. — Kentucky vs. Dayton

7 p.m. — Ole Miss vs. Utah

Iowa State&#39;s Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game against Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Iowa State's Ashley Joens will lead her team into a holiday tournament after a close win earlier this week. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Phil Knight Invitational

Thursday and Nov. 27, Portland

Schools: No. 7 Iowa State, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon, Michigan State

Where to watch: ESPN networks

What to watch: There is no shortage of talent and tales at the two Phil Knight tournaments. The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) will be the first tests for ranked squads North Carolina, headlined by junior guard Deja Kelly, and Oregon, which will forge ahead without 6-7 center Sedona Prince. Iowa State survived a three-point win over UNI on Wednesday, led by Ashley Joens' 26 points and nine rebounds.

Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

5 p.m. — No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. — No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State (ESPNU)

Nov. 27

1 p.m. — Third-place game (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. — Championship game (ESPN2)

North Carolina State&#39;s Diamond Johnson (0) brings the ball down the court against Towson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
North Carolina State's Diamond Johnson is on the Naismith watch list. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

Women’s Cancun Challenge

Thursday-Nov. 26, Cancun

Schools: Florida State, Harvard, Oklahoma State, Purdue (Mayan Division); Central Michigan, No. 10 NC State, Northern Iowa, Tulane, Vanderbilt, West Virginia (Riviera Division)

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: NC State looks a lot different than the Elissa Cunane-led squad that took UConn to two overtimes in the Elite Eight. The Wolfpack have a rematch with UConn this weekend and then head to Cancun for a tournament that is lighter on elite talent than the others. It will be more opportunities for their transfers to play together in real games. Senior wing Jakia Brown-Turner and junior guard Diamond Johnson are on the Naismith watch list.

Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

11 a.m. — Oklahoma State vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. — Purdue vs. Harvard

4 p.m. — Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 NC State

6:30 p.m. — West Virginia vs. Central Michigan

9 p.m. — Tulane vs. Northern Iowa

Friday, Nov. 25

11 a.m. — Harvard vs. Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. — Florida State vs. Purdue

4 p.m. — No. 10 NC State vs. West Virginia

6:30 p.m. — Northern Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

9 p.m. — Central Michigan vs. Tulane

Saturday, Nov. 26

11 a.m. — Harvard vs. Florida State

1:30 p.m. — Purdue vs. Oklahoma State

Phil Knight Legacy

Nov. 25-Nov. 27, Portland

Schools: No. 5 UConn, Duke (RV), No. 4 Iowa, Oregon State

Where to watch: ESPN networks

What to watch: Every single one of these matchups should be a great battle. The Huskies are a very different team than was expected in the offseason and are in the middle of a rough seven-game stretch that includes five Top 25-ranked teams as well as Duke, which received votes in the poll, and Providence, a Big East foe that took them to the brink last January. Iowa continues to be one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, but the Hawkeyes experienced a close call with Drake and are showing signs of the same issues that ended their 2021-22 season early.

The last time UConn and Iowa played was in the 2021 Sweet 16 when Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers were freshmen. Clark is a favorite for Naismith Player of the Year alongside reigning winner Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, but sustained an ankle injury late in Thursday's loss to Kansas State. Bueckers is out for the year rehabbing a torn ACL.

Schedule (all times ET)

Friday

5:30 p.m. — No. 5 UConn vs. Duke (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

8 p.m. — No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State (ESPNU)

Sunday

1 p.m. — Championship game (ABC)

10 p.m. — Third-place game (ESPN2)

Maddy Siegrist #20 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of a Women&#39;s NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round game against the BYU Cougars at Crisler Arena on March 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Villanova Wildcats won the game 61-57 over the BYU Cougars. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist is averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds over two games. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Gulf Coast Showcase

Nov. 25-Nov. 27 in Estero, Florida

Schools: No. 17 Baylor, No. 23 Michigan, No. 24 Villanova, Belmont (RV), USF (RV), Air Force, Georgia Tech, Saint Louis.

Where to watch: FloHoops

What to watch: Baylor won the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2016, a very different time and team. The Bears escaped SMU and face No. 19 Maryland before heading to Florida. Nicki Collen is in her second year as head coach and filling the voids left by WNBA draft picks NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo.

They will be on high alert for an upset at the hands of a team like Belmont, which nearly took down Louisville in Week 1. The first-round game will be a must-watch between Belmont, featuring junior guard Destinee Wells (15 ppg, 3.7 apg), and Villanova, where Maddy Siegrist is averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds over two games. She's shooting 55.6% (20-of-36) and 42.9% (3-of-7) from 3.

Schedule (all times ET)

Friday

11 a.m. ET — No. 17 Baylor vs. Saint Louis

1:30 p.m. — Belmont (RV) vs. No. 24 Villanova

5 p.m. — No. 23 Michigan vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. USF (RV)

Saturday

5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Semifinals

Sunday

7:30 p.m. — Championship

Latest Stories

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o