Here's What Happens When Rock Climbing in a New Bronco Goes Wrong

Photo credit: TXBroncBuster / TikTok

The new Ford Bronco is an exceptionally capable off-roader from the factory. Rock climbing is a particular strength of the car, which can leave most major obstacles in its dust even as a four-door. Capability stops mattering pretty quickly when an engine dies, though. As Bronco owner and TikTok user TXBroncBuster found out the hard way, no amount of off-road prowess is going to save a car halfway up a steep obstacle then.

As his video shows, he was halfway up a steep rock incline at full throttle when his engine apparently died suddenly. Brakes could only do so much to stop the truck from rolling backward, leaving it to slowly roll down the rock before falling on its driver's side at the bottom. Then, in a cruel bit of comedy, the car alarm starts.

In a second video, the owner, BroncBuster on TikTok, shows some of the damage and explains what actually happened. For a car that just rolled sideways, the Bronco held up incredibly well; outside of a ton of lost differential fluid, the biggest issues are minor scrapes.

As he explains, he was at full throttle up an all-or-nothing obstacle when he suddenly lost power and, with it, any chance of avoiding a crash. It's unclear what caused the truck to shut off.

"So, for all of you that say 'Hey, why didn't you just stop and hold the brake or why didn't you steer it down?' Guys, engine died. Not much you can do at the top of an obstacle that's all go or nothing when the engine dies," BroncBuster said. "You can't steer it, you can't stop it, you've just got to ride it."

