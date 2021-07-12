Here's What Happened On Love Island While You Were Watching The Football

Love Island pushed back its usual start time to accommodate those wanting to watch England’s big match, but extra time and penalties meant there was an unavoidable clash on Sunday night.

Therefore, there were millions of fans who missed out on the latest update from the villa, as they watched the England squad ultimately loose 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

So if you need a rundown of what happened in the villa, allow us to help.

First off, Sunday saw the arrival of new bombshell Teddy Soares who immediately went on four speed dates.

Teddy went on four speed dates after arriving in the villa

The 26-year-old financial consultant from Manchester chose Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter to get to know better over a drink in the Hideaway.

And it seems he made a particular impression on Kaz, who said in Beach Hut: “I just went steady with Teddy, it was like the villa gods were listening to me.

“I fancy Teddy, Faye fancies Teddy, Sharon fancies Teddy, and Rachel fancies Teddy!”





The speed dates are underway as new boy Teddy is joined by Kaz, Rachel, Sharon and Faye - but who will win him over? 👀 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/sXVxl66kxP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2021

Rachel also told him after their date: “I felt really good. I didn’t want the date to end. It would be nice to have the opportunity to have uninterrupted time with

you.”

And while Faye was on her date with Teddy, where the pair played a bit of footsie, her current partner Liam Reardon shared his first kiss with Millie Court.

Afterwards, Millie said: “It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling. It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam and Millie shared their first kiss

Liam added: “It was a nice kiss, sexual tension there. I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her.”

They then decided to sleep outside so they could share a bed, as did Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who have been getting to know each other since Toby called time on his romance with Kaz.

Meanwhile, Teddy faces a big decision ahead of Monday’s episode, as it has been confirmed there will be a recoupling, which will see the boys choose which girl they want to couple up with.

The girl not chosen by any of the boys will be dumped from the villa, becoming the third Islander to leave after Shannon Singh and Chuggs Wallis.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.



