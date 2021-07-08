Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off
WB Games; EA; Nintendo
It's almost Friday, and as you prep to decompress from the week, you may be looking to bring home a new video game (or two). Luckily, there are tons of gaming deals going on across the web right now, which means you won't have to pay full price to kickstart all your end-of-week fun.
When it comes to online shopping, it doesn't matter what your choice system is either — whether you're loyal to your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there are opportunities for you to save. The deals also span across a vast number of video game genres. If you love a game inspired by your favorite show, My Hero One's Justice 2 and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch are both marked down. If you prefer a more ominous action-adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale in Standard Edition for the PlayStation 5 and in Ultimate Edition for Xbox. For those looking for a light-hearted, all-around Nintendo gaming experience, Kirby Star Allies for the Nintendo Switch is discounted, and Sci-Fi enthusiasts will be happy to know an online PC game code for Star Wars Squadrons is 60 percent off.
With so many video game deals going on at any given moment, it can be tricky to unearth the best of the best, don't-want-to-miss kind of deals. To help you out, we've rounded up the best deals going on right now.
Bandai Namco
Nintendo Switch
Kirby Star Allies, $44.99 (originally $59.88), walmart.com
Team Sonic Racing, $26.48 (originally $39.99), walmart.com
My Hero One's Justice 2, $37.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $49.94 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
Persona 5 Strikers, $34.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com
WB Games
PlayStation 5 Deals
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, $39.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition, $29.88 (originally $59.99), walmart.com
Demon's Souls, $49.94 (orig. $69.99), walmart.com
Resident Evil Village, $49.50 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
NBA 2K21, $19.99 (orig. 69.99), amazon.com
Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com
Ubisoft
Xbox Deals
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Digital Download], $71.99 (orig. $119.99), walmart.com
Resident Evil Village, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
It Takes Two, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), walmart.com
Just Dance 2021 Xbox Series, $29.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com
Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, $23.74 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com
Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
FIFA 21 Standard [XBox Digital Code], $19.79 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
EA
PC Gaming Deals
Mass Effect Legendary [Steam PC Online Game Code], $49.79 (orig $60), amazon.com
Star Wars Squadrons [Steam PC Online Game Code], $15.99 (orig. $40), amazon.com
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Steam PC Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig. $100), amazon.com
The Outer Worlds [Online Game Code], $23.99 (orig $41.99), amazon.com
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order [Online Game Code], $19.99 (orig $39.99), amazon.com
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig $49.99), amazon.com
The SIMS 4 Limited Edition, $19.99 (orig $39.82), walmart.com
