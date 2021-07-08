Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off

WB Games; EA; Nintendo

It's almost Friday, and as you prep to decompress from the week, you may be looking to bring home a new video game (or two). Luckily, there are tons of gaming deals going on across the web right now, which means you won't have to pay full price to kickstart all your end-of-week fun.

When it comes to online shopping, it doesn't matter what your choice system is either — whether you're loyal to your PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there are opportunities for you to save. The deals also span across a vast number of video game genres. If you love a game inspired by your favorite show, My Hero One's Justice 2 and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch are both marked down. If you prefer a more ominous action-adventure, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale in Standard Edition for the PlayStation 5 and in Ultimate Edition for Xbox. For those looking for a light-hearted, all-around Nintendo gaming experience, Kirby Star Allies for the Nintendo Switch is discounted, and Sci-Fi enthusiasts will be happy to know an online PC game code for Star Wars Squadrons is 60 percent off.

With so many video game deals going on at any given moment, it can be tricky to unearth the best of the best, don't-want-to-miss kind of deals. To help you out, we've rounded up the best deals going on right now.

Bandai Namco

Nintendo Switch

Kirby Star Allies, $44.99 (originally $59.88), walmart.com

Team Sonic Racing, $26.48 (originally $39.99), walmart.com

My Hero One's Justice 2, $37.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $49.94 (originally $59.99), amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com

Persona 5 Strikers, $34.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $44.99 (originally $59.99), amazon.com

WB Games

PlayStation 5 Deals

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, $39.99 (originally $59.99), walmart.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition, $29.88 (originally $59.99), walmart.com

Demon's Souls, $49.94 (orig. $69.99), walmart.com

Resident Evil Village, $49.50 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com

NBA 2K21, $19.99 (orig. 69.99), amazon.com

Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com

Metro Exodus: Complete Edition, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), amazon.com

Ubisoft

Xbox Deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition [Digital Download], $71.99 (orig. $119.99), walmart.com

Resident Evil Village, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com

It Takes Two, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), walmart.com

Just Dance 2021 Xbox Series, $29.99 (orig. $49.99), amazon.com

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, $23.74 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com

Scarlet Nexus, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com

FIFA 21 Standard [XBox Digital Code], $19.79 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com

EA

PC Gaming Deals

Mass Effect Legendary [Steam PC Online Game Code], $49.79 (orig $60), amazon.com

Star Wars Squadrons [Steam PC Online Game Code], $15.99 (orig. $40), amazon.com

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Steam PC Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig. $100), amazon.com

The Outer Worlds [Online Game Code], $23.99 (orig $41.99), amazon.com

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order [Online Game Code], $19.99 (orig $39.99), amazon.com

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Online Game Code], $29.99 (orig $49.99), amazon.com

The SIMS 4 Limited Edition, $19.99 (orig $39.82), walmart.com

