Here's When You Can 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Free



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Everyone has their favorite Halloween movie they routinely watch during the month of October. And if you grew up with the Peanuts gang, then there's no question that It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown makes at least one appearance on your TV screen during spooky season. Like some other old-school animations, the 1966 classic can be hard to locate on popular streaming services. But don't stress, Charlie. We've found out how to watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

This holiday special follows Charlie and his friends as they go trick-or-treating around their neighborhood, all the while Linus spends All Hallow's Eve in a pumpkin patch hoping to find the legendary Great Pumpkin believed to deliver candy to boys and girls. The animation is a true kid-friendly Halloween movie that can be enjoyed across generations.

Where can I watch 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?'

In past years, you could catch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown live on PBS, but as WHSV points out, Apple TV+ has exclusive rights to the movie as of 2022. The platform partnered with PBS in 2020 and 2021 to show it on cable, but now the only way to watch the special is on Apple TV. The same goes for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

This piece of news may be a disruption in your typical holiday routine — after all there is something sentimental about sitting down together as a family in front of the TV and watching your favorite cartoon with a bowl of your Halloween treat of choice. But thankfully, Apple TV+ is making it easy for everyone to still have access to the iconic 30-minute special.

When can I stream 'It's The Great Pumpkin' for free?

If you are already a subscriber to Apple TV+, then you can automatically watch the special anytime — whether that's October 31 or right now. But if you don't subscribe to the streaming platform, fear not. Apple TV+ has it set up so that anyone, regardless if they subscribe or not, can watch The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free between October 28 and October 31. Mark your characters with these dates, so you don't miss the free viewing!



Story continues

If you would prefer to have your own copy of the special, you can also purchase a DVD of It's the Great Pumpkin on Amazon.

You Might Also Like