Here's When New 'Gilded Age' Episodes Drop

At long last, The Gilded Age returns to our television screens tonight. Season two of the period drama about 19th century New York City will tell the story of the pull between old and new money, and dueling opera houses.

The season begins on Easter morning 1883, when Bertha Russell (Carie Coon) learns she can't get box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. As HBO notes, "Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it."

Fan-favorite characters will return, including Bertha (Coon), Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), and Peggy Scott (Denée Benton).

The Gilded Age will air on HBO on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. eastern, and drop at the same time on Max (formerly HBOMax, the streaming platform for HBO). This season will be one episode shorter than last, and only have eight episodes. Here's when all episodes of season two of the The Gilded Age will premiere:

Episode 1, "You Don't Even Like Opera": October 29, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 2, "Some Sort of Trick": November 5, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 3, "Head to Head": November 12, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 4: November 19, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 5: November 26, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 6: December 3, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 7: December 10, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

Episode 8 (season finale): December 17, 2023, 9 p.m. eastern

