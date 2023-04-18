Here's How Fox News Personalities Will Reportedly Avoid Media Circus Outside Trial

Don’t expect to see images of Fox News personalities or Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch entering and leaving the Wilmington, Delaware, courthouse during the conservative network’s upcoming $1.6 billion defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

A big tent has been installed outside the rear entrance to the Leonard Williams Justice Center. On Monday, NewsNation’s Brian Entin suggested it was to shield Fox figures from public view.

“We were sort of under the assumption that Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity may actually walk in through the front door of the courthouse,” Entin said.

“But we discovered something interesting today, if this does actually go [to trial], when they testify,” he continued. “They’ve actually built this tent where we assume Murdoch and other high-profile witnesses will actually drive right into that tent. You won’t be able to see anything. They get out of the car and then they’re able to walk inside, out of the view of cameras.”

Watch the video here:

You won’t see Fox News stars, or Rupert Murdoch, entering or exiting the courthouse for trial, it appears they’ll be hidden by a tent at a back entrance. (Video: News Nation) pic.twitter.com/npe0d3gMhP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 17, 2023

Getty Images shared this image of the setup on Monday:

Tents are put up near entrances on the back side of the Leonard Williams Justice Center.

Tents are put up near entrances on the back side of the Leonard Williams Justice Center.

Dominion alleges Fox hosts defamed the company when a number of its hosts and guests falsely claimed its machines were responsible for Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The trial had been slated to start Monday but was delayed by the judge. Reports said Fox was trying to settle the case out of court.

Related...