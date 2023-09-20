Here's How to 'Fix' Your Circadian Rhythm Naturally (Without Popping Melatonin)

Life can throw off your sleep-wake schedule—here are some steps you can take to get back on track, according to sleep docs.

Siberian Art/Getty Images

You’ve probably heard about buzzy wellness concepts like “balancing your hormones” and “realigning your gut”—which may not be total myths, but more of misnomers for very nuanced health concepts. And one concept that remains a mystery is “fixing” or “resetting” your circadian rhythm.

What is your circadian rhythm?

Your circadian rhythm is your body’s internal, 24-hour clock that helps your entire system understand when to wake up, fall asleep, and also eat. It also helps regulate your body temperature. Jet lag, shift changes at work, and even stress can all throw off your circadian rhythm, making it tough to fall and stay asleep, and wake up naturally feeling refreshed. But can you actually reset it to get back on a better cycle?

If you’re wondering how to “fix” your circadian rhythm—or if that’s really even possible—read on. Here’s how to get back on track when life throws your sleep cycle off course, and how to intuit and understand your own body cues for better sleep.

Related: Sleeping in Over the Weekend May Be Hurting Your Gut Health, Study Finds

Is your circadian rhythm set for life?

Leslie Dobson, MS, MA, PsyD, California-based clinical psychologist certified in cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, says that your circadian rhythm may not be set for life, but rather changes with age and life situations. “The key is to understand what your perfect sleep window is at this stage in your life and lean into it,” she says.

After all, there’s a reason teenagers stay up so late. During your teenage years and early twenties, your circadian rhythm peaks much later in the night, allowing you to easily stay up until 4 a.m. without getting sleepy (or, at least, not as sleepy as you’d get later in life). Newborns, on the other hand, don’t develop a circadian rhythm at all until two-to-three months of life, which is why most infants’ sleep schedules don’t differentiate between day and night and are disrupted no matter what time of day/night.

Story continues

As you age, your circadian rhythm timing may shift to require earlier bedtimes and wake-up times. The change in cycle can lead to lighter and more fitful sleep, especially if good sleep hygiene practices aren’t followed (these are behaviors, environment, and habits surrounding sleep).

Your circadian rhythm is “flexible to some extent, allowing for adjustments based on your lifestyle or needs,” says Paul Daidone, MD, FASAM, double board-certified physician at True Self Recovery in Arkansas, who practices internal medicine and addictionology. The trick, however, is understanding how your circadian rhythm works.

Related: This Is How Much Sleep You Need Every Single Night, According to Experts

How to Understand Your Circadian Rhythm

The biggest thing you can do to understand your circadian rhythm is to pay attention to natural signs of sleepiness and wakefulness, and more importantly, differentiate those signs from boredom. When you’re truly tired—not just tired, but sleepy—you won’t be interested in any activity. Boredom, meanwhile, can signify that nothing interests you or you can’t figure out ways to occupy your mind (or time). Being bored can also manifest itself as agitation or restlessness.

“When do you naturally feel awake and alert, and when do you start feeling fatigued? These can serve as indicators for when you should be aiming to sleep and wake,” Dr, Daidone says.

How to Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Things happen, and your sleep-wake cycle may be thrown off its usual rhythm. Plane travel, jet lag and time zone changes, and shift hours are common culprits, but things like caffeine intake, Daylight Savings Time, having a wildly different weekend vs. weekday sleep schedule, and seasonal light changes (think: longer days/late sunsets in summer) can also influence your sleep schedule.

The best way to get back into a more natural, comfortable sleep-wake groove after any sort of change or disruption is to make small, but effective changes to your sleep, Dr. Daidone says. While he adds that you can’t completely change genetic components associated with your circadian rhythm and sleep needs, you can adjust your sleep-wake times with a little patience and practice.

“Abruptly changing your sleep-wake pattern can result in a period of poor sleep quality and decreased cognitive performance,” he explains. “If you find yourself off track, try gradually shifting your sleep times by 30 minutes to an hour earlier or later each day until you reach your desired schedule.”

Getting natural light exposure during the day (and doing so soon after waking is best!) and timing meals correctly (think: avoiding super-heavy meals right before bed) can also help your body relearn when it’s an appropriate time to sleep.

Dobson also shares these tips for developing a good sleep routine and sleep hygiene:

Avoid caffeine use after lunch (it’s a stimulant that can stay in your system for hours).

Keep your bedroom dark, cool, and quiet, except for white noise, if using.

Address sleep disturbances, such as a snoring partner or fidgeting pet.

Use your bed for sleep, sex, and when you’re sick only (known as the three S’s).

Additionally, many sleep experts recommend steering clear of smartphone, tablet and TV use in your bedroom, as the blue light emitted from these devices can send your body mixed signals, throw off your circadian rhythm, and disrupt sleep. A bedroom temperature of 60 to 72°F can also help you sleep well (65 degrees is largely considered to be the ideal sleep temperature). A sleep eye mask and ear plugs can help keep your sleep environment comfortable, dark, and quiet—free of interruptions, which is ideal.

Related: 10 Foods to Eat for Better Sleep (That Aren't Chamomile Tea)

What Not to Do

There are also a handful of things you might think will help kickstart alertness or promote sleepiness in order to realign your circadian rhythm, but don’t be fooled.

Guzzle caffeine to compensate for lost sleep.

Caffeine is fine in small doses (and few of us can get by without it), for example, when you’re having your unusual cup of morning joe. But “while it can give you a temporary boost in alertness, it doesn’t replace the restorative effects of sleep,” Dr. Daidone says. “It can also disrupt your circadian rhythm if consumed too late in the day.”

Take melatonin supplements to “reset your circadian rhythm.”

Second on the list is a controversial sleep aid that comes with both pros and cons. “Melatonin supplements are often marketed as sleep aids, but melatonin is more of a sleep regulator than a sleep initiator,” Dr. Daidone explains. “It can help signal to your body that it's time to wind down, but it's not a guarantee for immediate sleep.” Supplements are also not formally regulated or standardized by the FDA, so you will never know exactly what you’re getting in a melatonin tablet or gummy. Plus, your body makes its own melatonin and is closely influenced by light exposure (or lack thereof). Before downing a trendy gummy, try getting more natural light first thing in the morning, and avoiding bright, artificial lights close to bedtime.

If you’ve tried to reset your circadian rhythm and still struggle to fall or stay asleep, a healthcare professional can help diagnose and treat any sleep disorders or concerns.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.