Here's Your First Look at thisisneverthat x New Balance's Latest 2002R Collab

Following up on their team-up back in 2020, New Balance and South Korean label thisisneverthat are set to return with a new 2002R collaboration.

The duo's previous release consisted of two colorways -- a white/gray iteration and a grayish-brown/teal option. This time around, the two labels are keeping the 2002R minimalist, dressing the silhouette in white on the mesh upper with pale gray overlays. Adding a touch of contrast, hits of dark gray/blue are found on the toe box and rear, as well as the outsole. The kicks are complete with ribbed shoelaces and a gray "N" branding on each side.

Take a first look at thisisneverthat x New Balance's latest 2002R above and expect these to drop this coming fall.

Elsewhere in footwear, check out our 10 favorite sneakers releasing this week.