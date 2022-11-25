Here's Your First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574 Collab

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Stone Island and New Balance are continuing their partnership with a co-branded iteration of the 574 sneaker.

The release arrives after the duo's first collaboration announcement back in September 2021, which was later revealed to be a red and white RC ELITE running shoe with distressed detailing.

This time around, the brands take it back to the basics with the 574 silhouette dressed in a khaki green shade. The shoes feature military-inspired elements throughout, with an olive-green suede material laid atop grid-layered mesh on the base of the upper. Hits of gray are found on the heel tab, "N" logo and midsole, while perforations are seen on the rear. The design is complete with Stone Island's signature emblem sewn onto the tongue, which comes in a warm mustard hue. The sneaker keeps the feet warm and cozy with fleece lining.

Take a peek at the forthcoming drop in the gallery above. Stay tuned as we learn more about the release of the Stone Island x New Balance 574.

In case you missed it, check out New Balance's latest collaboration with Bodega featuring the 90/60 silhouette.

