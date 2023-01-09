Here's Your First Look at Nike's Calm Slides

Nike is set to introduce its latest sandals dubbed the Calm Slides.

Reportedly arriving in the Fall 2023 season, the new style will launch in five colorways -- "Black," "Sail," "Sesame," "Geode Teal" and a women's exclusive "Jade Ice." The simple, open-toe design is constructed with one-piece EVA foam material, while a mini Swoosh is placed on the strap.

Initial reactions to the Calm Slides include criticism as the design shows similarities to the YEEZY Slide. The forthcoming style comes after footwear giants like adidas saw success with comfy foam slides such as the Adilette 22. Similarly, the Swoosh released the MMW 005 Slide with Matthew M. Williams while it is also gearing up for the launch of its Air More Uptempo Slides.

Priced at $50 USD, the Nike Calm Slide is expected to launch later this year in the fall. Stay tuned as we learn more and take a peek at the design above.